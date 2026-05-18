Celebs are uniting for this 24-hour livestream to fight MS

For the fifth year in a row, New Jersey comedian, writer, and host of Dystopia Tonight, John Poveromo, will stay awake for 24 straight hours on a livestream to benefit the National MS Society.

Like Poveromo and many others, my family has been affected by Multiple Sclerosis. I lost my Aunt Cile to it in 2001. So this event (which has raised thousands of dollars for MS research) is near and dear to my heart.

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The National MS Society is dedicated to funding research, providing resources for those living with MS, and advocating for policies that improve their lives.

You can support this great cause from the comfort of your living room as you watch the comedian host a marathon of conversations, performances, and “whatever begins happening to the human brain around hour 19.”

Celebrity-filled 24-hour livestream to benefit MS research

This year’s guest lineup includes live appearances, musical performances and video messages from Ray Romano, Tommy Chong, Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Lewis Black, Richard Kind, Colin Mochrie, and Colin Quinn to name a few.

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The format of the stream is very casual, with guests dropping in from around the world for candid conversations, acoustic performances, comedy sets, storytelling, and moments that feel like friends talking over some disco fries at a Jersey diner.

“We laugh, people overshare, musicians play songs they haven’t touched in years, and somehow this weird little community keeps raising real money and awareness for people living with MS,” Poveromo said in a press release.

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The livestream will air continuously from May 27 at 8 PM EST through May 28 at 8 PM EST on Twitch, with live donations benefiting the National MS Society throughout the event.

This year’s goal is to raise $30,000 for MS research, you can donate and eventually watch the stream here.

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2026 (Alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 25 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Click the link in each parade listed for additional information.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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