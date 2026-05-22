USA Today says these NJ donut shops are two of the best in the U.S.

I’m going to go full “Homer in early seasons of ‘The Simpsons’” here when I say “Mmmm donuts!”

For my money, donuts are a perfect treat. They’re handheld, the ratio of dough to frosting is never too far off, there’s a variety of flavors and toppings, plus they’re a dessert that you can pass off as a breakfast food.

10/10. No notes.

Some of the best donuts in the country could be found right here in the Garden State, according to the experts at USA Today.

Panelists looked at different donut shops across the nation to identify the places that stand out with their charm or personal touches.

These spots serve up an array of flavors that cater to every palate — from classic glazed favorites to avant-garde gourmet varieties — and every bite feels like a special treat.

Two New Jersey spots made their top 20, and now it’s up to voters to decide if they qualify for the publication’s 10Best list.

Which donut shop gets your vote?

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Happy Place Homemade in Medford is the first Garden State contender.

The shop not only offers your classic favorites, but also creative flavors and fun toppings, all with the bonus of friendly service in a cozy atmosphere.

Find them at 690 Stokes Rd in Medford, NJ.

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Also in the running is Hill Donut Co. & Pancake House.

With extravagant donuts like their banana brûlée and peanut butter cup flavors, USA Today says “this is the place to go big, so come hungry and bring your friends.”

They also offer that are more on the basic side, but this is the spot to really ‘treat yo self.’

The shop has another location in Delaware, but you can check out Hill Donuts in the Garden State at 1 S. Main St. in Mullica Hill.

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You are able to cast your vote once per day until polls close on Monday, June 8 at noon so get your opinion in as soon and as often as you can.

Vote for your favorite here

The 10 best shops will be announced on Wednesday, June 17.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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