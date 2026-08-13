📬 More than 1 million New Jersey residents are being mailed ANCHOR Benefit Confirmation Letters.

💰 Eligible homeowners can receive up to $1,500, while eligible renters can receive $450; qualifying senior renters get $700.

⚠️ Check your letter carefully. If information is wrong or has changed, you may need to act by Sept. 15.

More than a million New Jersey residents should be keeping a close eye on their mailboxes.

The state Division of Taxation has begun mailing ANCHOR Benefit Confirmation Letters to more than 1 million homeowners and renters who are expected to automatically qualify for the latest round of property tax relief.

More than 537,000 letters are being sent to homeowners, and more than 549,000 are going to renters, according to the New Jersey Department of the Treasury.

For many recipients, the best part is they won't have to do anything else to get the money.

ANCHOR program (Canva) ANCHOR program (Canva)

What is the NJ ANCHOR rebate?

ANCHOR — Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters — provides property tax relief to eligible New Jersey residents who owned or rented their primary residence. This year's benefit is based on residency, income and age in 2025.

Homeowners with 2025 New Jersey gross income of $150,000 or less can receive $1,500. Homeowners earning between $150,001 and $250,000 can receive $1,000.

Renters with income of $150,000 or less can receive $450. Renters who were 65 or older by Dec. 31, 2025, receive an additional $250, bringing their benefit to $700. Payments begin on a rolling basis Sept. 15.

What you need to do if you receive an ANCHOR letter

Read it carefully.

If the information is correct, most recipients don't need to do anything. The state will automatically file the application and process the benefit.

However, if your banking information has changed, you want a paper check instead of direct deposit, or other information needs to be corrected, you must file an updated application before Sept. 15.

If you are no longer eligible for the property listed in the letter, you also need to notify the Division of Taxation.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration

What if you don't receive an ANCHOR letter?

No letter does not necessarily mean no money.

Eligible homeowners or renters who aren't automatically filed can submit their own ANCHOR application. The deadline is Nov. 2, 2026.

Senior homeowners age 65 or older and homeowners receiving Social Security Disability or Railroad Retirement Disability benefits must file the PAS-1 application, which is also used to determine eligibility for Senior Freeze and Stay NJ.

Residents can apply and get additional information through the state's Property Tax Relief website.

Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025 Check to see whether your municipality's average tax bill last year went up or down. Data is from the state Department of Community Affairs. Municipalities are listed by county and alphabetically. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Share of your tax bill going to schools vs. municipality How your property tax bill is split up depends on where you live. This is the data from the state for the year 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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