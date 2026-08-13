Maybe you thought you saw everything New Jersey has to offer, but have you been to the beach with the concrete sunken ship?

Is This New Jersey’s Most Underrated Beach?

There is a beach in New Jersey that doesn’t get as much hype and publicity as some of the others, but it ranks among the best beaches in the state.

We all know about the amazing beaches in Point Pleasant Beach, Seaside Heights, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, and Manasquan, but there is a beach in Lower Township named a top 5 New Jersey beach by Timeout, that often flies under the radar.

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And, in addition to all the things we love about beaches, this one features a sunken concrete ship from World War I.

Have You Ever Been To Sunset Beach?

The beach I’m talking about is Sunset Beach. I was in Cape May one summer weekend a few years ago, and I took a drive to soak in the scenery, and happened upon Sunset Beach.

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I had no idea of the story behind the large concrete object sticking out of the water, which turns out to be the sunken World War I experimental concrete ship known as the SS Atlantus.

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It’s an interesting story that is just a part of the charm that makes Sunset Beach so special.

The SS Atlantus and Sunset Beach

According to Cape May.com, the beach offers miniature golf, shopping, and a grill during the peak season.

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And it’s all in the shadow of the SS Atlantus sitting in its final resting spot.

Sunset Beach is located at the end of Sunset Blvd. In Lower Township. Be sure to make a trip this season.

These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State Stacker analyzed data from the 2023 summer season to determine which New Jersey Beaches are the best in New Jersey. Here are the top 25. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant