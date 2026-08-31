Popular Monmouth County ice cream shop closed by flooding

Say it wasn’t so!

If your little monster was craving ice cream this weekend and you live in Matawan, they were out of luck if their favorite ice cream shop is Ice Cream Monster at 347 Matawan Road.

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The storms that pounded New Jersey left a flooding condition at the beloved ice cream parlor. News12 NJ reported the business known for its colorful artwork and crazy desserts had water cascading through the ceiling, down the walls, and across the floor.

As a result there was an emergency closure. From the outside of the building you might not have noticed any flooding damage. The exterior looked fine. But customers were met with a sign left on the door apologizing for the sudden closure and asking fans to visit their Keyport location for their sweet treat fix.

Ice Cream Monster posted video to Instagram of just how badly waterlogged the store was. I truly hope it didn’t damage some of the monster art on the walls.

The good news? We are tough and resilient in New Jersey. By Sunday they had gotten cleanup done and were reopened.

Photo by Dmytro Davydenko on Unsplash white ice cream in black plastic container

Now running a small business in Jersey is never easy. They are overtaxed and overregulated. But these owners had a bit of bad luck lately.

Just two days before the flooding there was a power outage that shut them down also, and all their inventory had to be discarded due to loss of refrigeration.

Let’s hope for better days.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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