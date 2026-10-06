I did a little test on New Jersey roads that I think you are going to be interested in. How long does it take for someone to beep at you?

What Is The New Jersey Beep Test?

The New Jersey beep test is simple. Determine the length of time it takes a New Jersey driver to beep at you in select Garden State towns when the light turns green, and discover which town has the least patience in the state.

This is not a scientific study I devised, but I do think it gives a good indication as to where New Jersey drivers are the least patient.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

Here's how I did it. Over the past few months, I have recorded the times when I was the first in line at a red light. I then timed how long it would take for the driver behind me to beep after the light turned green.

New Jersey Driver Sample Size Was Small

I did not do this in every town in the state, and my sample size was one driver in each town, so it's not science, but it is interesting.

Read More: New Jersey Drivers Are Not The Most Aggressive

I don't even know if the driver behind me was from the town we were driving in, but I can tell you each subject was driving a car with New Jersey plates.

Based on my experience, here are the towns where the driver I encountered was the least patient.

The New Jersey Towns With The Most Impatient Drivers

The most impatient driver I encountered at a light that just turned green was at the intersection of Route 9 and Symmes Drive in Manalapan, where the driver behind me actually timed the beep to sound as the light was turning green.

Manalapan - length of time to beep - 0.0 seconds

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In second place was Route 1 and Commerce Blvd. in North Brunswick. I was barely able to use my timer, and this driver leaned on the horn.

North Brunswick - length of time to beep - 0.55 seconds

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Coming in at # 3 was the intersection of Route 70 and Brick Blvd. in Brick, where the driver behind me was kind enough to wait almost a full second before beeping.

Brick - length of time to beep - 0.8 seconds

None of this proves anything, of course, except for the fact that all New Jersey drivers are a little impatient. The first step is admitting it.

NJ drivers: These are the top reasons officers issue tickets Not just police officers in New Jersey, but anywhere for that matter Gallery Credit: Mike Brant