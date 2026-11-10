Here's something most of us can get behind. An entire expo all about food. We're talking hot foods, cold foods, creative foods, guilty pleasure foods, beverages, and more. It's all here.

I personally have never been to a food expo before. Sure, I've been to food festivals throughout the state. Especially Italian ones. This is, after all, New Jersey.

But I'm intrigued by this. Up until now, I never knew a food expo like this was a thing (let alone this being the tenth annual). So if you feel like you've missed out, you're not alone. I think this is awesome, and do plan to head on out to it myself.

And in my opinion, it's the perfect way to spend a chilly November weekend.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Great Food Expo 2026

According to greatfodexpo.com, you'll experience "the very best new emerging brands, experts, chefs, resources and products designed to fulfill your love of cooking & eating!" It's all about delicious foods, amazing desserts, cocktails, snacks, refreshing beverages, and very creative creations. And yes, you can even shop too.

This really looks like it'll be a mouth watering time, and I sure hope you consider checking it out. I know I will.

The tenth annual Great Food Expo is coming to the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison this weekend, happening Saturday, Nov. 15, and Sunday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

More on the expo, including how you can win a trip to Italy (yes, a vacation all about delicious food and Italy), can be found here.

The most popular food places in Westfield These establishments logged the most visits in Wesfield last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Red Bank last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.