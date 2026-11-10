Do you consider yourself a disciplined person? If you do, you are in the right place. According to a study, New Jersey has some of America's most disciplined residents in the nation.

States With The Most Disciplined Workers

When you have to negotiate through a New Jersey workday, you have to be disciplined, and a recent study shows that New Jersey residents are among the most discilpined in America.

I am a far cry from disciplined, but most of the people around me in the Garden State are, and a study done by Preply says we are in the top 10 for discipline.

Photo by Luke Chesser on Unsplash Photo by Luke Chesser on Unsplash

In case you're wondering what criteria were used to determine if someone is disciplined, here are some of the factors the study looked at.

What Makes New Jersey Residents Disciplined?

There were 16 separate criteria that the study used to determine the level of discipline from people in each state. Here are some of them.

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The study placed scores on attributes such as hygiene, punctuality and deadlines, physical health, sleep and relaxation time, and several others.

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

New Jersey ranked 5th overall for discipline. The top work category for discipline across the country was construction, closely followed by manufacturing and real estate.

The States With The Most Discipline

If you're wondering what the most disciplined state in America is, look no further than the state next door.

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Pennsylvania ranks #1 for discipline, while Kentucky, Texas, and Georgia join New Jersey to round out the top 5.

Don't complain: Seven reasons why you're lucky to be living in NJ Despite the cost, here are seven lucky reasons why you should be proud to be living in such a fun and great state as New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant