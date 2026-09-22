This one may be hard to believe. A study says New Jersey does not have the most aggressive drivers in the nation.

New Jersey Drivers Are Not As Aggressive As You May Have Thought

I drive in New Jersey, and I'm assuming so do you. If your experience is anything like mine, hardly a day goes by that you don't see at least one act of aggressive driving on Garden State roads.

There is a constant battle on New Jersey roadways between those driving like reasonable human beings and those who think they make their own rules.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

And yet, a relatively recent study says New Jersey is not among the states with the most aggressive drivers. We're actually somewhere in the middle of the pack.

Where Does New Jersey Rank For Aggressive Driving?

Despite all the tailgating, cutting off, and speeding we see in the Garden State, the study, reported at KXAN, ranks New Jersey as the 26th most aggressive driving state.

Read More: These New Jersey Roads Are Actually Fun To Drive On

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to drive in the 25 states that are ahead of us in this study. I can't even imagine that.

Photo by Michael Kahn on Unsplash Photo by Michael Kahn on Unsplash

There are some statistics in the study that New Jersey drivers might perceive as more realistic. For example, just over 10% of Garden State drivers say someone has exited a vehicle to yell at or fight with them.

More New Jersey Aggressive Driving Statistics

The study also says one in 25 New Jersey drivers experienced road rage from other drivers in their home state.

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So, the good news is we're not America's most aggressive drivers. That honor belongs to California. But that doesn't make driving on New Jersey's roads one bit easier.

New Jersey's top 10 driving pet peeves We've all witnessed at least one of these driving pet peeves while on New Jersey roads. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce