Does anyone like driving in New Jersey? You might be surprised to find out that if you're driving on the right roads, the answer is yes.

Who Likes Driving In New Jersey?

You may commute on the Garden State Parkway or the New Jersey Turnpike every day. Or maybe it's 80, 287, Route 9, or Route 1. Whichever it is, you're probably not loving the driving experience in New Jersey.

And yet, there are a lot of people in New Jersey who still love to get behind the wheel and take a drive. How is that possible?

Photo by Darpan on Unsplash Photo by Darpan on Unsplash

I have learned that the trick for many drivers is in the choice of roads they drive on. That led me to wonder which New Jersey roads offer a fun drive. So, I asked New Jersey residents on social media.

Fun Roads To Drive On In New Jersey

There are a lot of roads in New Jersey that are definitely not fun to drive on, but there are some that you might enjoy.

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According to veteran New Jersey drivers, some roads in the Garden State make your heart beat faster, and your blood start pumping, and we're talking about the good way.

Photo by Devon Janse van Rensburg on Unsplash Photo by Devon Janse van Rensburg on Unsplash

These are some of the roads those drivers suggested. Let's see how many you've been on before.

The Best Roads To Drive On In New Jersey

Route 532, Pine Barrens - it's a peaceful stretch of road, and you can't often say that in this state.

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Route 29 - If you love the view of the Delaware River, this road is perfect for you

Henry Hudson Drive - There is a gorgeous view of the George Washington Bridge from this New Jersey road.

These are just some examples of New Jersey roads that won't raise your blood pressure. Give them a try when you need to relax.

FREE RIDE! These U.S. states have absolutely no toll roads According to data compiled by Uproad , there's no charge to drive on highways in these states. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant