Although we may not want to admit it, New Jersey's first snowfall can happen any time between now and the end of the year. And yes, that can include major snow (although that's rare in mid-fall).

Now I'm not here to give any big forecasts or outlooks. That's what Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow will keep you up to date with. Rather, I'm here with ask. An ask that you prepare now so you don't end up being "that" driver on the road.

What driver is that? It's the one that keeps all that snow piled up on their roofs at highway speeds.

I saw this way too often last winter, and there's no reason for it. Especially when it's a smaller car where the roof is easy to reach.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Don't be "that" driver

I myself have always driven high profile vehicles, where the roof is hard to reach. Throw on a roof rack, and clearing the snow off becomes even more difficult.

But I always did it because I didn't want to be responsible for causing an accident should a huge sheet of packed snow or ice fly off and hit another vehicle traveling at highway speeds.

Sometimes, I'd use a broom with a long handle to remove the snow. It might not be the traditional way to do it, but it gets the job done. And it certainly would work on a small car or an easy to reach roof on a minivan or SUV.

Here's one suggestion. Why not make a deal with the kids and teens in your neighborhood to do the job for you? I promise you some would love to make a few bucks to help you out with your car for whenever it snows.

Snow on a street in Ewing (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) Snow on a street in Ewing

Grab that brush now

Just please don't be "that" driver this upcoming winter. Get that snow brush, get that broom, get whatever you need to clear that roof now before that first snow happens in New Jersey. Get it now while there's still time. As we know, those first flakes will be falling soon.

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

10 Things Every NJ Residents Needs For Winter Winter is inching closer and closer to us, and to be prepared, you want to make sure you have these key winter items prepped and ready to go. Gallery Credit: Buehler

How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips Because you never know what may happen in the bipolar type of winter we have here, you should always be prepared. Do you want to get through the season without freezing?

I’m going to give you the 11 must-have cold-weather items to survive a New Jersey winter.

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.