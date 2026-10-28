🎃 Skip the crowded bar scene with an adults-only Halloween party inside a South Jersey fossil museum.

🎃 Fossils & Frights features DJ music, creepy-crawly tastings, tarot readings and Halloween flash tattoos.

🎃 Guests can also explore the museum after hours, with pizza, charcuterie, desserts and seasonal drinks.

Shudder at the idea of fighting for some elbow room at a bar on Halloween, but also don’t want to stay in, since it’s a rare actual weekend of Halloween?

This Friday (Oct. 30), Edelman Fossil Park and Museum is hosting a very unique and festive ticketed event for adults 18 and older.

Fossils and Frights Halloween party is Oct. 30, 2026 at Edelman Fossil Park and Museum (Edelman Fossil Park and Museum) Edelman Fossil Park Museum

A Halloween party with a prehistoric twist

Fossils & Frights is billed as an after-hours Halloween party inside the prehistoric museum, which opened last year.

From 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., guests can get decked out in costume and spend a “spooky” night dancing to DJ Interstella and wandering through the museum.

There’s also a “creepy crawly tasting table,” featuring edible bugs from Thailand Unique.

For those with less adventurous palates, there will also be pizza from Steak Out Pizza, charcuterie from Gather to Graze and desserts from Amici, as well as special seasonal drinks.

Fossils and Frights Halloween party is Oct. 30, 2026 at Edelman Fossil Park and Museum (Edelman Fossil Park and Museum) Fossils and Frights Halloween party is Oct. 30, 2026 at Edelman Fossil Park and Museum (Edelman Fossil Park and Museum)

Guests can snap Halloween photo ops, have tarot card readings and get Halloween flash tattoos.

Tickets are available online and Rowan University students get a very nice discount! It's $40 for general adults, $25 for Rowan students. Here's that ticket link.

(Edelman Fossil Park and Museum ) Edelman Fossil Park Museum

Honestly, I’m a bit jealous this wasn’t an option way back when I was in college (and a drivable distance, at The College of New Jersey).

This would have been my scene — as a life-long fan of paleontology and archeology, possibly due to my devoted obsession with Indiana Jones.

(Edelman Fossil Park and Museum) Edelman Fossil Park Museum in NJ

A South Jersey destination for fossil fans

For fellow self-professed fossil geeks, the great news is the museum is open, year-round.

Edelman Fossil Park and Museum is located in Mantua Township, roughly five miles north of the main Rowan University campus in Glassboro.

The full street address for the museum is:

66 Million Mosasaur Way, Sewell, NJ 08080

(Edelman Fossil Park and Museum ) Edelman Fossil Park Museum

Since opening in March 2025, the stunning facility set into a 65-acre former marl - or greensand - quarry has been a hit with fossil lovers of all ages.

“More than 100,000 fossils have been discovered at the site since the 1920s, including “mosasaurs, sea turtles, shark teeth, and more.”

Bonus fact before you visit: Mosasaurs are long-extinct marine reptiles (not dinosaurs), that prowled the oceans as apex predators roughly 90 to 66 million years ago, during the “Late Cretaceous Period."

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New Jersey's top 10 unique museums New Jersey is home to many museums that cater to all interests and ages. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce