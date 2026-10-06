As we celebrate National Taco Day, I reached out to the residents of New Jersey to find out which Garden State restaurant has the best tacos.

Which Restaurant Has New Jersey's Best Tacos?

A lot of different types of foods get headlines in New Jersey because when we do food, we do it right.

Photo by Angelica Hasbon on Unsplash Photo by Angelica Hasbon on Unsplash

New Jersey food, in my opinion, can compete with food from any other state in the nation, and I have complete confidence in that statement.

New Jersey's Mexican Restaurants Are Among America's Best

Our pizza is the best in the country, as is our Italian food and our bagels. I think one great food that comes out of New Jersey that should be getting more headlines is our Mexican food.

Read More: One Of New Jersey's Most Romantic Restaurants

We have some of the most amazing Mexican restaurants in the region, so I knew that when we asked New Jersey residents where we could find the state's best tacos, we'd be celebrating some of our great Mexican restaurants.

Photo by Jeswin Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Jeswin Thomas on Unsplash

I reached out to New Jersey residents in person and on social media to see which restaurant has New Jersey's best tacos, and there was no shortage of opinions.

The Best Tacos In New Jersey

Here are the results. These are the top 3 best places to get tacos in New Jersey, according to your vote.

#3 Los Bandoleros Tacos, East Brunswick - They have a full selection of tacos, from Fiesta Fish Tacos to Pop's Pork.

#2 tacoria, New Brunswick - It is a crowd favorite, and regulars love the food and all the menu selections.

#1 Mezcal, Old Bridge - New Jersey residents are raving about their short rib tacos, and the rest of their food, too.

There are so many great New Jersey restaurants to choose from to celebrate National Taco Day. Whichever you choose, enjoy!

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman