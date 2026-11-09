The NJEA Convention of 2026 is officially behind us now. And with that, so is the partial fall break New Jersey kids and teens get as a result.

Some schools close for just the two convention days, which are usually the first Thursday and Friday of the month. Other schools may have an early dismissal that Wednesday, or give that day to the kids to make a full five day weekend for them.

And there's usually a bit of controversy surrounding the convention. Some in New Jersey feel it's completely unnecessary and should be done away with. Others think it's just a time for teachers to escape to Atlantic City and enjoy themselves.

I personally have no problem with the convention and think that it's a good thing for our educators. And up until this year, I used to argue that it should get moved to just before Thanksgiving to allow kids to have a full week off for fall break. But I now don't think that's practical.

Instead, I've shifted my opinion to arguing the NJEA Convention should be moved to the end of October. In other words, about one week earlier from where they have it now.

Here's why I feel this would be a good move.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

NJEA Convention in October

Every year, I take my kids camping during this stretch. Nothing long, just a few days to give ourselves an escape. But as they get older, there's other activities they'd like to do that they can't because the season has ended for that particular activity.

One such activity is renting a kayak. Had our camping trip been one week earlier, my sons would've been able to rent them at the state park. But because we rolled into November, it was too late.

And it was the same thing with many other campgrounds in general. Most of their seasons end once we turn the page to November. Had the kids been off just a week sooner, we could've taken advantage of so much more.

Not to mention, Halloween activities. Plus, it would be a sudden spike for business and festivities alike to open a few extra weekdays toward the ends of their seasons to take in the extra business as a result of the kids being for part of that week in October.

Eric "EJ" Johnson Eric "EJ" Johnson

Worth considering

This is why I think it's worth considering, or at least experimenting doing this for the 2027 NJEA Convention. Host the convention Thursday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Oct. 29 and let the kids have a much more worthwhile break. They will definitely be more going on around the state during that time as opposed to November.

What are your thoughts? As a parent, I fully endorse this idea of moving conventions to align with the end of October.

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.