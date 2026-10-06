☑️New Jersey's tougher e-bike rules are now fully in effect after a grace period

☑️State Sen. Jon Bramnick says local police need help enforcing the new rules

☑️State Police troopers would be assigned to the task force

With confusion continuing to surround New Jersey's new e-bike laws, one state senator has a way to untangle it.

The new law began to be fully enforced in July after a grace period that followed an increase in the number of riders, especially teens. The new rules cover e-bikes, which have become more powerful and faster, and govern them under rules resembling those for motorcycles and mopeds.

But there is a lot of confusion and misunderstanding among both riders and police, and enforcing the new laws is also difficult.

This is where a state task force proposed by state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, would come in. Each task force would include six or seven State Police troopers to help enforce the law.

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E-bike guidelines under New Jersey's law that took effect in July 2026 (Howell police) E-bike guidelines under New Jersey's law that took effect in July 2026

Bramnick wants State Police to help local departments

"We're gonna surveil, we're going to follow up. We're gonna look for e-bike riders. We're gonna make sure they have insurance. We're gonna make sure they're registered. We're gonna make sure that they're speeding around, that we have the resources to catch them," Bramnick told Eric Scott on "Jersey Thing" on Monday.

Bramnick says some riders may feel invincible and believe they can avoid legal trouble. As an example of a situation that local police may not be equipped to handle, he pointed to "jailbreaking," in which the electronics on an e-bike are adjusted to allow it to go well over its intended speed limit of 20 mph.

"This is why the local police needs help. They're not trained to handle these new laws on e-bikes. They're not trained to catch people on e-bikes. So consequently the state has to do something. Otherwise, we're gonna see more people injured and more people violating the law and feel as if, 'Hey, we can get away with it. They can't catch us,'" Bramnick said.

Davenport on board

The Republican said he has spoken to Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, who agreed that something needs to be done and promised further discussion. Even if Davenport doesn't follow through, Bramnick believes there is support from Democrats for a task force if he needs to create it through legislation.

New Jersey's new motorized bicycle law classifies all motorized bicycles as e-bikes, including those with pedals and a motor. An owner and operator must be at least 17 years old with a valid driver's license or at least 15 years old with a motorized bicycle license.

How to register an e-bike and get licensed by the NJ MVC (NJ MVC) How to register an e-bike and get licensed by the NJ MVC

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