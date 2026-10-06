October 2nd was National Name Your Car Day! A day to celebrate all the different names people have given their vehicles. So this week we decided to take the question to the air: Is it really common for people in New Jersey to name their cars?

Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash

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Well, you guys definitely had an answer for us....YES!

Car Names Tell Stories

We got such a great response from people who not only have named their vehicles, but had some pretty fun stories behind those names. Clearly, people can get pretty attached to their cars!

New Jersey's Most Creative Car Names And The Stories Behind Them

Bluey - Pat from Point Pleasant Beach named his blue Jeep "Bluey" because his 5-year old granson loved Bluey.

Truck of Doom - James had a 1990 lifted F-250 with 36-inch mud tires and named it "Truck of Doom."

Titanic - Jess "inherited" her grandfather's 1982 Monte Carlo as a high school senior. Since the car was huge and the movie Titanic came out that same year, the name seemed like a perfect fit.

Mo - Eric's 1st car was a fully customized Torismo. He called it "MO" and had big letters on the front windshield!

Ginger - Deb said her Orange Kia soul was named "Ginger."

A few more include, The Big Show, Sally, and Dora the Explorer!

Not only do New Jersey cars have names, but they have personalities too!

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