New Jersey Dunkin’ fans: New Halloween drink lineup has arrived

New Jersey Dunkin’ fans: New Halloween drink lineup has arrived

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With National Coffee Day yesterday, let's keep the coffee celebration going this week because Dunkin' is officially kicking off Halloween season TODAY with a full lineup of spooky new drinks.

I usually stick with a regular coffee when I go to Dunkin', but these new drinks sound way too good not to try. I may have to step outside my usual order and get into the Halloween spirit with one of these, and I may go with a new refresher!

Halloween Flavors Arrive At Dunkin'

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Read More: This New Jersey coffee shop is the perfect place to slow down and enjoy a great cup of coffee

 Dunkin' Drops New Seasonal Menu

The new Halloween-inspired menu includes the Green Apple Dunkin' Zero, a zero-sugar energy drink, and Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam, which bring some Halloween flavors and colors to your morning Dunkin' coffee run.  

Or what about these new drinks?! 

The Midnight Potion Refresher, a Berry Clementine Refresher with blueberry mixed with green tea, or the Werewolf Punch Refresher, a combination of blackberry, clementine, mango, and pineapple flavors mixed with lemonade, and the Nutty Nightmare Iced Coffee, which is an iced coffee and cream mixed tiramisu and almond flavors!

YUM!!


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For more information on the new lineup, click HERE.

These drinks will only be around for a limited time, so don't wait to join in on this year's Halloween celebration in a cup at Dunkin'!

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When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

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