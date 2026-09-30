With National Coffee Day yesterday, let's keep the coffee celebration going this week because Dunkin' is officially kicking off Halloween season TODAY with a full lineup of spooky new drinks.

I usually stick with a regular coffee when I go to Dunkin', but these new drinks sound way too good not to try. I may have to step outside my usual order and get into the Halloween spirit with one of these, and I may go with a new refresher!

Halloween Flavors Arrive At Dunkin'

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Read More: This New Jersey coffee shop is the perfect place to slow down and enjoy a great cup of coffee

Dunkin' Drops New Seasonal Menu

The new Halloween-inspired menu includes the Green Apple Dunkin' Zero, a zero-sugar energy drink, and Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam, which bring some Halloween flavors and colors to your morning Dunkin' coffee run.

Or what about these new drinks?!

The Midnight Potion Refresher, a Berry Clementine Refresher with blueberry mixed with green tea, or the Werewolf Punch Refresher, a combination of blackberry, clementine, mango, and pineapple flavors mixed with lemonade, and the Nutty Nightmare Iced Coffee, which is an iced coffee and cream mixed tiramisu and almond flavors!

YUM!!



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For more information on the new lineup, click HERE.

These drinks will only be around for a limited time, so don't wait to join in on this year's Halloween celebration in a cup at Dunkin'!

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Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt