This New Jersey coffee shop is the perfect place to slow down and enjoy a great cup of coffee
National Coffee Day is this week, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate than finding a great local coffee shop to visit. That's exactly what I did this past weekend, and I can't wait to go back.
Local Spot For Coffee And Treats
I actually heard about this South Jersey coffee shop after coming across a Yelp review that recommended it as a great place to grab a cup of coffee and a sweet treat, so when I suddenly had a free morning, it seemed like the perfect time to check it out. And I'm so glad I did!
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Located at 3131 Route 38 in Mount Laurel, Take 5 Cafe is the kind of cozy spot that makes you want to slow down for a little while. They offer a great variety of drinks, including lattes, chai teas, smoothies, and refreshers, along with plenty of pastries and other delicious goodies.
I'm usually grabbing my coffee on the go, so it was nice to actually sit down, relax, and enjoy a cup without immediately thinking about where I needed to be next.
I was so happy to skip the usual drive-through routine, find a local coffee shop, and enjoy a GREAT cup of coffee.
Take 5 Cafe is a true neighborhood place, with a steady stream of people coming in, friends catching up over coffee, and others catching up on a little work.
From croissants to chocolate chip cookies, there's no shortage of amazing pastries for you to enjoy.
Take 5 Cafe in Mount Laurel is OPEN Wednesday through Sunday from 8 am to 4 pm. It's located at 3131 Route 38.
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