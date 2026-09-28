National Coffee Day is this week, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate than finding a great local coffee shop to visit. That's exactly what I did this past weekend, and I can't wait to go back.

Local Spot For Coffee And Treats

I actually heard about this South Jersey coffee shop after coming across a Yelp review that recommended it as a great place to grab a cup of coffee and a sweet treat, so when I suddenly had a free morning, it seemed like the perfect time to check it out. And I'm so glad I did!

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Located at 3131 Route 38 in Mount Laurel, Take 5 Cafe is the kind of cozy spot that makes you want to slow down for a little while. They offer a great variety of drinks, including lattes, chai teas, smoothies, and refreshers, along with plenty of pastries and other delicious goodies.



View this profile on Instagram Take 5 Cafe (@take5cafenj) • Instagram photos and videos

I'm usually grabbing my coffee on the go, so it was nice to actually sit down, relax, and enjoy a cup without immediately thinking about where I needed to be next.

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I was so happy to skip the usual drive-through routine, find a local coffee shop, and enjoy a GREAT cup of coffee.

Take 5 Cafe is a true neighborhood place, with a steady stream of people coming in, friends catching up over coffee, and others catching up on a little work.

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From croissants to chocolate chip cookies, there's no shortage of amazing pastries for you to enjoy.

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Take 5 Cafe in Mount Laurel is OPEN Wednesday through Sunday from 8 am to 4 pm. It's located at 3131 Route 38.

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson