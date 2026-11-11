If you've been looking for a great new New Jersey restaurant and lounge, you're going to find it in Monroe Township, and here's an exclusive, inside look.

The New Hot Spot In Middlesex County

There's a growing buzz in Middlesex, Monmouth, and surrounding counties about a brand new restaurant and lounge that is set to open in Gables Plaza in Monroe Township.

If you travel past the spot, you get instantly excited because, from the outside, it looks like it's going to be amazing. It's called Scorpio's Italian Restaurant and Lounge, and everyone wants to know more about it.

Lou Russo, Townsquare Media Lou Russo, Townsquare Media

The good news is I was able to get an exclusive inside look at this incredible place as they prepare for a memorable grand opening.

Inside Scorpio's Italian Restaurant And Lounge In Monroe Township

I wanted to share with you some of the photos I was able to grab while I was inside. This place is going to be outrageous. The interior decor is absolutely gorgeous.

Read More: Facelift For Iconic New Jersey Diner

As the work inside continued to prepare for their grand opening on November 20th, I could see the vision of this lounge, and I already can't wait to hear their state-of-the-art sound system.

Lou Russo, Townsquare Media Lou Russo, Townsquare Media

I think Scorpio's is going to be one of the hottest spots in New Jersey for great food and awesome nightlife.

Scorpio's Restaurant And Lounge Grand Opening

Here's what I found out about the grand opening at Scorpio's. It's going to take place on November 20th, and will be a night of great Italian cuisine, charm, and elegance.

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Mark it on your calendar, and don't miss this exciting grand opening, and make sure you put Scorpio's on your bucket list. You'll be glad you did.

Lou Russo, Townsquare Media Lou Russo, Townsquare Media

Scorpio's is located at 211 Applegarth Rd. in Monroe Township, and is a perfect place for holiday parties, corporate events, or weddings.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman