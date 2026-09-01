Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 1 feet Winds From the Southwest

5 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 77° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 6:23am - 7:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:01a High

Tue 11:09a Low

Tue 5:39p High

Tue 11:35p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:43a Low

Tue 5:03p High

Tue 11:09p Low

Wed 5:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:57a Low

Tue 5:15p High

Tue 11:23p Low

Wed 5:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:39a Low

Tue 5:07p High

Tue 11:05p Low

Wed 5:08a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:06a High

Tue 2:49p Low

Tue 9:44p High

Wed 3:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 11:05a Low

Tue 5:42p High

Tue 11:30p Low

Wed 5:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:40a High

Tue 1:56p Low

Tue 9:18p High

Wed 2:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:34a High

Tue 12:10p Low

Tue 6:21p High

Wed 12:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:48a Low

Tue 5:11p High

Tue 11:10p Low

Wed 5:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 11:27a Low

Tue 5:39p High

Tue 11:43p Low

Wed 5:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:58a Low

Tue 5:17p High

Tue 11:17p Low

Wed 5:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:38a High

Tue 12:03p Low

Tue 6:13p High

Wed 12:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely after midnight.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and SW 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane No question New Jersey has been hit hard by hurricanes and tropical storms the last few years. From Ida, to Henri, to Isaias, to Fay and to Sally. But where on earth are they getting these names? Steve Trevelise thinks if they had "Jersey" names, they would be more intimidating. He asked his Facebook following for some suggestions, here's some of what they came up with. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise