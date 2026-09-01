NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 1
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 1 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
5 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:23am - 7:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:01a
|High
Tue 11:09a
|Low
Tue 5:39p
|High
Tue 11:35p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:43a
|Low
Tue 5:03p
|High
Tue 11:09p
|Low
Wed 5:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:57a
|Low
Tue 5:15p
|High
Tue 11:23p
|Low
Wed 5:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:39a
|Low
Tue 5:07p
|High
Tue 11:05p
|Low
Wed 5:08a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:06a
|High
Tue 2:49p
|Low
Tue 9:44p
|High
Wed 3:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 11:05a
|Low
Tue 5:42p
|High
Tue 11:30p
|Low
Wed 5:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:40a
|High
Tue 1:56p
|Low
Tue 9:18p
|High
Wed 2:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:34a
|High
Tue 12:10p
|Low
Tue 6:21p
|High
Wed 12:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:48a
|Low
Tue 5:11p
|High
Tue 11:10p
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 11:27a
|Low
Tue 5:39p
|High
Tue 11:43p
|Low
Wed 5:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:58a
|Low
Tue 5:17p
|High
Tue 11:17p
|Low
Wed 5:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:38a
|High
Tue 12:03p
|Low
Tue 6:13p
|High
Wed 12:25a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely after midnight.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and SW 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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