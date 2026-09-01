NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 1

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 1

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 1 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
5 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature77° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset6:23am - 7:30pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:01a		High
Tue 11:09a		Low
Tue 5:39p		High
Tue 11:35p		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:43a		Low
Tue 5:03p		High
Tue 11:09p		Low
Wed 5:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:57a		Low
Tue 5:15p		High
Tue 11:23p		Low
Wed 5:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:39a		Low
Tue 5:07p		High
Tue 11:05p		Low
Wed 5:08a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:06a		High
Tue 2:49p		Low
Tue 9:44p		High
Wed 3:15a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 11:05a		Low
Tue 5:42p		High
Tue 11:30p		Low
Wed 5:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:40a		High
Tue 1:56p		Low
Tue 9:18p		High
Wed 2:22a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:34a		High
Tue 12:10p		Low
Tue 6:21p		High
Wed 12:25a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:48a		Low
Tue 5:11p		High
Tue 11:10p		Low
Wed 5:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 11:27a		Low
Tue 5:39p		High
Tue 11:43p		Low
Wed 5:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:58a		Low
Tue 5:17p		High
Tue 11:17p		Low
Wed 5:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:38a		High
Tue 12:03p		Low
Tue 6:13p		High
Wed 12:25a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely after midnight.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and SW 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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