Have you ever built something up in your head so much that the reality of it is never as good as you had hoped?

After I went to Taste of Mexico in Princeton back in March, I was blown away by how good their food was. I knew I needed to go back. I have wanted to go back in the months since, but never had the time to stop back.

I had thought about how delicious their chorizo tacos were. I'd legitimately dreamt about them. So I got them again this weekend, along with their chicken quesadilla. The chorizo tacos because I needed to see if they were as good as I remember, and the chicken quesadilla just to try something new.

I'm happy to report back that this place is just as good as I remembered it.

I don’t think I’ve ever found a better hole-in-the-wall spot in my life. On Google Maps, there is a real note that says “down the alley, back of the building, 180 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ 08542.”

Any place that's down a back alley is going to have good food. It's an unwritten rule. If your place is harder to find, the reward needs to be greater. Taste of Mexico fits that description.

If you need a new good Mexican spot to try, this absolutely needs to be the next place on your list. The menu is expansive, the vibes are great, they have outdoor dining, it's a home run of a restaurant.

Great new restaurant in a beautiful Jersey town Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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