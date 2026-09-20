I'm not proud of myself, but I committed a sin I've been trying to avoid. Ordering off of delivery apps.

It had been months since I had done it, but Saturday night the convenience got to me.

Instead of going to the restaurant and picking the food up myself, I ordered it online and had it delivered. I've lived in my apartment for over a year now. This was the first time I ever had food delivered.

I was comfortable on the couch, and leaving to go pick up food wasn't nearly as enticing. When I saw the price at the end, I knew I screwed up.

Those delivery services will hit you with a fee for EVERYTHING. Then you think you're finally done, only to see that it hasn't included the tip for your driver yet. Tack on an extra $5 to the total at the very least. That's if you're lucky.

The convenience part of it is never worth it in my opinion. New Jersey is already hard enough to afford. Property taxes are high, rent is high, utility bills are high, gas prices are as high as they've been in years. So why should we be ordering from these apps to get our food? If you can dine in, or live close enough to the restaurant, go in and pick it up yourself.

Save yourself from the fees, and most importantly, save your money. It's hard enough in NJ to get ahead. Don't set yourself back this way.

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NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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