Shoes or no shoes? The great NJ house debate
It's a hot topic in 2026. When you have guests over to your place, do you prefer they take their shoes off or leave them on?
EJ and I talked about this on the air this week, and by and large, the answer was to take your shoes off.
I couldn't agree more on this. If someone is coming over to my apartment, I prefer they leave their shoes at the door. Now, I'm not scolding anyone if they were to leave their shoes on, but I prefer not to have mud, or dirt, or grass, or small rocks that are wedged in the soles of your shoes on my floor.
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The counterargument for those who prefer shoes stay on is that they don't want people's 'nasty' feet walking on their floors. I would counter by saying, aren't the bottoms of your shoes far dirtier than your feet? You're stepping in god knows what all throughout the day. I'm no doctor, but I can take an educated guess and say you're picking up more germs on the bottom of your shoe than you are on your feet that are in said shoe.
And I don't want all those germs then being spread onto the floor where I live. Is that crazy? According to the listeners we spoke to, it's not. Most of them thought the same way I did. Maybe it's a younger generation thing. Maybe COVID changed us. There's no way to truly find out, but shoes off seems like the obvious answer to me.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
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