You're either being nice and trying to help another driver, or you're annoyed and want to voice your displeasure.

I see it on the back roads where I live all the time. You're driving at night, and someone in oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you.

The first thought is maybe there is a cop waiting up ahead that the driver wants to warn you of. The second thought is maybe there is a deer standing near the edge of the road debating if it's the right time to cross. The third thought is maybe this a****** thinks I have my high beams on and he's telling me to turn them off.

See how confusing that is? Three options pop into your head immediately about what this person could be flashing you for.

There should really be a code for these. Maybe one flash means you need to turn your high beams off, and maybe two flashes mean there is a deer up ahead you need to avoid.

When it comes to warning about police officers up ahead, be careful. Generally, there isn't a law saying you can't do this, but cops may find another way to issue you a ticket. You could be cited for nighttime blinding by flashing your lights in the eyes of another driver.

Courts often rule that flashing high beams is a form of expression protected by the First Amendment, but it may be best to just avoid that scenario whenever possible.

Maybe these states are confused when it comes to flashing lights at someone on the road...

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

LOOK: These 25 Cars From the '80s Were Awesomely Cool Below are some of the dang-near coolest cars from the 1980s — some made us stare out the window in envy, while others simply got Mom to her Tupperware party on time. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.