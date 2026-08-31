It's officially official. Odell Beckham Jr. has made the New York Giants' 53-man roster. He will be on the field for their week one opener at home on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sound familiar? The infamous catch he made in 2014 also happened on Sunday Night Football... against the Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham Jr. isn't that wide receiver anymore. The Giants don't need him to be. He quickly became the face of the franchise after being drafted in 2014. His first five seasons in the league had him on a Hall of Fame track. From 2014-2018, Beckham Jr. tallied 390 receptions, 5,476 receiving yards, and 44 touchdowns in 59 games played.

Again, he's not that wide receiver anymore, but the Giants don't need that. He's now 33 years old. He hasn't played a full NFL season since 2024. The Hall of Fame case he had a decade ago is now a pipe dream.

But Beckham Jr. wanted to come back to finish his career with the team he started it with. The regime that was in place when he was unceremoniously traded to the Cleveland Browns in March of 2019 is long gone. There is no more bad blood.

There is hope, there is excitement, and there are expectations. Fans love the nostalgia factor of having an old fan-favorite back in a Giants uniform, but the goodwill may run out quickly if the team doesn't produce. They open the season on September 13th. It's time for the Giants to put a respectable product on the field. And the hope is Beckham Jr. can be a part of that.

New Jersey's one and only time hosting Super Bowl Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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