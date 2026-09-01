New Jersey drivers already know this state isn't cheap to drive in. Here's the number that actually proves it: New Jersey's auto insurance rates are rising 10.46% in 2026, the largest increase of any state in the country, for the second year running. Nationally, the average insurer is raising rates by just 0.67%. New Jersey isn't just ahead of that number. It's not really in the same conversation.

Why this is happening

A big piece of the answer is a state-mandated increase to minimum liability coverage, and it's not a one-time bump. New Jersey moved its required minimum coverage from 15/30 up to 25/50, and this year it's climbing again, to 35/70. Every policy sold in the state now has to meet that higher floor, which pushes the baseline cost up for everyone, regardless of your own driving record.

It's not the only factor. Insurers also point to New Jersey's crowded roads, rising accident rates, inflated medical claims, and prolonged legal disputes as contributors to the increase.

Photo by Mehdi Mirzaie on Unsplash Photo by Mehdi Mirzaie on Unsplash

Here's the part that actually bothered me

An investigation by New Jersey Monitor found that more than half of the state legislators who sponsored the laws behind these rising minimum coverage requirements, laws passed between 2019 and 2024 that also made it easier to bring lawsuits against insurers, are themselves personal injury attorneys. I'm not going to pretend I know what was in anyone's head when those bills got written. But when the people voting to raise the legal exposure insurers face, and by extension what all of us pay for coverage, stand to personally benefit from more of those lawsuits happening, that's worth knowing about, plainly, whether or not it changes anyone's mind.

What it's actually costing you, and the twist nobody expected

New Jersey's average full-coverage premium is projected to land around $2,966 by the end of 2026, still roughly $700 more per year than the national average. That keeps the state in the nation's 10 most expensive for coverage, a spot it's held for a while now.

Here's the surprising part. Premiums actually dropped 5.3% in the first half of 2026, falling to an average of $2,923, even as national rates ticked upward. Insurers expect that trend to reverse by year's end, but for a few months at least, New Jersey drivers got something rare: a genuine break, however small and however temporary.

The consequence of all this climbing cost isn't hard to find either. New Jersey's uninsured driver rate has jumped from about 3% in 2019 to more than 14% by 2023, people simply going without coverage because they can no longer afford it. That's not a victimless shortcut. It's a state's own affordability crisis showing up on the road, one policy nobody could pay for at a time.