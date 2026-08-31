Holiday Express takes action for those who need It most

There are a lot of great charities doing wonderful things, but every once in a while, you find an organization that doesn’t just talk about helping people, it takes action. That’s Holiday Express.

I am a huge fan of Holiday Express, a 501(c)(3) charity that for more than 30 years has been bringing the gift of kindness, friendship, music and hope to people who need it most—especially during the holiday season, and they do it in a BIG way.

This year marks the 33rd year of Holiday Express, and more than 100 talented New Jersey musicians and approximately 300 volunteers will come together to bring holiday music, meals, gifts and, most importantly, companionship to people who are often forgotten during the holidays. Think about this: more than 100 events in just over 31 days.

That is an incredible undertaking.

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Holiday Express brings its message of joy to soup kitchens, hospices, development centers, homeless shelters, hospitals and other facilities where people may not otherwise experience much of the celebration and happiness that comes with the holiday season

It isn't just about handing someone a present. It’s about walking through the door, sitting with someone, talking to them, laughing with them, singing with them and letting them know that someone cares, that’s what makes Holiday Express so special.

Holiday Express was started by restaurateur, musician and philanthropist Tim McLoone, along with fellow musicians who wanted to do something meaningful for people who needed a little kindness. What started as a simple idea has grown into an extraordinary New Jersey tradition and despite its tremendous growth, Holiday Express has never lost sight of what it is all about.

One of the people who helps keep that mission moving is Holiday Express COO Amy Robinson, who is right there in the trenches, packing bags, loading trucks and helping oversee the enormous operation required to make all these events happen. That kind of dedication is contagious.

It’s the dedication of people like Amy, Tim, the musicians and the hundreds of volunteers that makes Holiday Express one of my favorite charities, but keeping all of this going costs money. A LOT of money.

So, there are several ways you can help Holiday Express continue this incredible work.

Photo by Jake Melara on Unsplash woman in sleeveless top and backpack surrounded by trees during daytime

Hike for Holiday Express

Hike for Holiday Express was started by longtime volunteer Dawn Hopkins, who coordinates walks throughout some of the approximately 40 parks in Monmouth County.

It’s a great way to get together with friends, get some exercise, enjoy the outdoors and support a wonderful cause at the same time.

The walks begin at 9:00 a.m., and you can find the schedule and details on the Hike for Holiday Express Facebook page. So put on your walking shoes and come out for a great cause!

Eat Pizza. Win a Big Joe shirt. Help Holiday Express.

And here’s another way to help, and this one involves PIZZA!

Head over to Pete & Elda’s and Carmen’s Pizzeria in Neptune, one of the great pizza institutions here in New Jersey. They have their famous Big Pizza Pie Challenge, and if you finish the entire pie, you get a free Tshirt but now there’s another way to get one of those shirts.

Pete & Elda’s and Carmen’s Pizzeria are generously donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Holiday Express Big Joe T-shirts, as well as a portion from the shirts earned by those brave enough to finish the Big Pizza Pie Challenge! If you don’t want to try and eat the big pie, the shirts are only $15 to purchase.

I’ll be at Pete & Elda’s on Tuesday night, September 1st, so come on down, grab some pizza, support Holiday Express and say hello.

Just remember: I’m there to support Holiday Express. The Big Pizza Pie is between you and your cardiologist!

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Most importantly, please support Holiday Express.

There are a lot of ways to give, whether it’s your time, your talent or a donation because sometimes the greatest gift you can give someone isn’t something you can wrap, it’s showing up.

For 33 years, Holiday Express has been showing up for people who need it most. Please join me in supporting this incredible organization.

You can learn more and find out how you can help at holidayexpress.org

8 of the best pizza places in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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Another top New Jersey pizza joint Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy