Be afraid, Cape May: One of the spookiest places in America

When I think of Cape May, New Jersey, I think of beautiful beaches, historic Victorian homes, classic hotels, great restaurants and one of the most charming vacation destinations in the Garden State.

Ghosts and goblins? Not so much.

Apparently, I need to rethink Cape May. Much to my surprise, Cape May has been ranked one of the spookiest places in America for 2026.

Who knew that beneath all those beautiful Victorian homes and charming streets was a little bit of the supernatural?

Ghosts, haunted houses, psychics, paranormal activity and all things Halloween apparently make up another side of classic Cape May, and honestly, that makes the town even more interesting.

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Cape May Beats Some Very Scary Destinations

According to a new study by Vivint, researchers looked at 74 cities across the United States to determine America's spookiest destinations for 2026.

They looked at several factors, including reported ghost sightings, haunted locations, haunted-house attractions, paranormal-related businesses and Google searches for spooky-related topics. And here's the part that surprised me:

Cape May ranked sixth in the entire country!

That's right, our little Jersey Shore town beat some pretty serious competition. Cape May ranked behind Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, but ahead of Los Angeles and Austin.

It also ranked higher than some destinations that practically have Halloween built into their identities, including New York City, Amityville, New Orleans, Savannah and even Salem, Massachusetts.

Cape May beat Salem!

The study found that Cape May has the second highest concentration of spiritual shops among the cities studied and the sixth-highest concentration of haunted-house attractions in the country. And then there are the ghost sightings.

Apparently, Cape May isn't just a place where you can see something spooky, people are actually looking for it.

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Google searches for spooky-related topics were extremely high, with Cape May generating nearly 3,000 searches per 10,000 residents about 24 times more than Los Angeles.

So apparently, people aren't just searching for where to get the best crab cakes in Cape May. They're searching for ghosts!

Who Needs Salem?

For years, places like Salem, Massachusetts, New Orleans and Amityville have had a lock on America's spooky reputation, based on the survey Cape May deserves a seat at the haunted table.

Think about it: historic Victorian architecture, old hotels, narrow streets, dark corners and a history that goes back generations. That's pretty much the perfect setting for a ghost story.

If you happen to see something unusual while walking around Cape May at night, don't automatically assume it's a tourist, It could be something, or someone, from another era.

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Cape May has plenty of tricks, treats and things that go bump in the night.

If you're looking for ghosts, spirits, psychics and haunted attractions, you apparently don't have to leave Cape May. So forget flying to Salem or driving to Amityville.

The next time you visit Cape May, enjoy the beach, grab a great meal, admire the Victorian homes and keep your eyes open, you never know who, or what, might be walking beside you.

Be afraid, Cape May. Be very afraid.

For the complete study and rankings, check out Spookiest Cities Report 2026 | Vivint

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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