Grand Theft Auto VI came out Thursday, and it’s the biggest video game in years.

How big? Somebody faked a letter from the Elizabeth schools superintendent saying the district would close so students and staff could play it, according to NJ.com.

The district says the letter is a hoax and police are investigating. And yes, kids, you had school.

I won’t be playing it. I never got the whole video game thing.

Pac-Man was always more my speed. (Photo by Sei on Unsplash) Pac-Man was always more my speed. (Photo by Sei on Unsplash)

Pac-Man at the Shore Mall

Don’t get me wrong. I loved playing Pac-Man and Space Invaders at Space Port at the Shore Mall.

We had an Atari growing up too.

But a game console in the living room? Never. My son had a Nintendo years ago, and he barely touched it.

That’s two generations in our house that never got hooked.

On nice days, we were outside. And right now I’m working from home, typing this while I look out the window at a beautiful November day. I feel a little guilty I’m not out there hiking, or just taking a walk down the street.

Not my kind of game

What I know about GTA is that it’s about crime and shooting. That’s never been for me.

But it’s all the hype right now, and if you’re into it, God bless ya. Sitting on the couch for hours with a controller in my hand was just never my thing.

But the songs? Now you’re talking

Here’s where GTA 6 got my attention: the music.

The game is loaded with songs we’ve been playing on the radio for decades. Some showed up in the game’s trailers, according to Official Charts. Others turned up in an extended look at the game released in August, according to Grunge.

Phil Collins, “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)”

Def Leppard, “Love Bites”

Wang Chung, “Everybody Have Fun Tonight”

The Pointer Sisters, “Hot Together”

Tom Petty, “Love Is a Long Road”

Jay Ferguson, “Thunder Island”

Cliff Richard, “Devil Woman”

Depeche Mode, “People Are People”

The Arrows, “I Love Rock 'N Roll.” That’s the 1975 original, years before Joan Jett made it a hit.

And Keith Richards is on the official “Grand Theft Auto VI” album with “Bright Lights, Big City,” according to ABC News.

So no, I won’t be grabbing a controller this weekend. But don’t be surprised if you hear a few of these on my show.

What about you? Are you a gamer, or were you an arcade kid like me?