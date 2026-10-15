New study shows AI disrupts the New Jersey work force at a high rate

There is a new study from Smart Asset and statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor that shows that the New Jersey workforce is very vulnerable and susceptible to AI job disruption.

The study showed that New Jersey ranks number 13 in the country with highest risk of AI disruption with 3.4% of the Jersey workforce employed in the highest exposed jobs.

Over 143,000 residents are employed in those AI disruption jobs which cover 26 occupations that are considered at highest exposure risk.

Photo by Aerps.com on Unsplash A hand holds a smartphone with various apps

What makes these jobs at high-risk disruption?

AI disruption includes a declining hiring demand, automated task management and a decrease in wages.

AI is taking the place of those in the highest exposed jobs such as mathematicians, proofreaders, court reporters, media and communication workers, computer programmers and web developers are all at the top of the most exposed AI job disruption list.

I see it happen all too frequently, employees that have been with companies for so many years losing their job or getting a significant cut in pay to allow the more “efficient”, less costly take over and inevitable use of AI.

With AI you don’t have to pay benefits, there are no sick leaves, PTO, bonus structure or maternity leave. AI can work a 24-hour day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Photo by julien Tromeur on Unsplash A group of glossy white humanoid robots against a dark blue background

AI use is growing at a breakneck speed and there are questions whether some of the information on AI can either be embellished or politicized to fit a certain agenda, The problem is that AI happens so fast it is tough to check what is correct and what may not necessarily be true.

The fact remains, good people in good jobs are being affected. This will be a growing problem unless there are some safety nets to make sure what is going out should be.

Photo by Van Tay Media on Unsplash a person writing on a piece of paper next to a laptop

AI is being used for comedians to punch up jokes, writers to add to their scripts and the list goes on. In my opinion in some of those situations the personality of the author, comedians, and all,is compromised with AI.

Writing should showcase the personality of the writer; do you really get that with AI? Be careful out there, just so you know I did not use AI for this article. It’s all me.

For more information on this study, you can go to: Where AI Could Reshape the Most Jobs — 2026 Study - SmartReads by SmartAsset

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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