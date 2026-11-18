The holiday season is just about here in New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll see decorations all throughout the state. Heck, plenty of us have already done it before Thanksgiving.

That stretch especially between Thanksgiving and Christmas is heavy for holiday shopping. And yes, despite online deals, we're still heading to the stores to get those deals.

But beside that, we're also going to be hitting our favorite food places more often. Not necessarily to dine in, but to do a quick grab and go because we're on the move.

No matter where you go, you're sure to see those tip jars set up and those tip screens displayed. My question to you is, do you leave a tip because it's the holiday season?

I'm not talking about sit down restaurants, hair salons, or anything of that nature. Rather, I'm talking about those counters where no extra service is provided. Or, those touch screens asking for a tip where you don't even interact with a human.

Tipping - sad face money restaurant food Tipping - sad face money restaurant food

It's the holidays, but...

Look, I will always leave a great tip for great service. In fact, I often over tip in places like restaurants and hair salons. But random tips where no extra service is being provided? No. Nor will I leave one blindly on a touch screen.

It's not about being unthankful. It's about the "I must tip everything or feel shamed" culture. Call me old school, but that's just how I see it. If I don't get that service, there's nothing to leave a tip for.

With that said, I'm more likely to leave a tip if it's not forced on me. And trust me, I'm more likely to tip during the holidays. Just not if I feel shamed into doing so.

Who to tip this holiday season and how much? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

LOOK: Retail workers share 21 of the worst things customers do, especially during holidays Buzzfeed conducted a list of comments left by retail employees about what they hate most about certain customers, especially during the holidays. Here's what they had to say, plus additional comments provided by customer service retail workers in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.