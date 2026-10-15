Trendy dog? The 10 most popular Halloween costumes for pets

Look, Halloween is supposed to be scary, I get it. But I think some of the things we do to our pets are scarier.

A new study has revealed America’s 10 most popular Halloween costumes for pets, and apparently we’re spending a small fortune to turn our four-legged family members into something they’re not.

App.com reports Americans spend $860 million on Halloween costumes for their pets.

Which costumes are the most popular? I mean, you want your dog to be part of the ‘in’ crowd, right?

Photo by Brianna Marble on Unsplash a dog dressed in a ghost costume in the snow

According to a study by CertaPet, based on Google search data, here’s the top 10:

Dinosaur Pumpkin Hot dog Shark Ghost Chucky Lion Ewok (tie) Scooby-Doo (tie) Grinch

I have to admit, the image of a dog dressed as a hot dog is pretty funny. And a dinosaur costume on a little dog? I can see why people get a kick out of that.

But here’s where I may be in the minority. To each his own, but I don’t understand the desire to dress up your pets for Halloween.

Photo by Ashley Levinson on Unsplash a dog wearing a garment

We humans understand what Halloween is all about. We know we’re dressing up for fun, for laughs, or maybe to win a costume contest. Your dog doesn’t know he’s supposed to be a dinosaur. Your cat doesn’t realize she’s a pumpkin. All they know is that you’ve put something strange on them that they didn’t ask for.

Ever see a dog trying to wiggle out of an outfit or standing there looking absolutely miserable? We think it’s adorable. I’m not so sure the animal agrees.

Photo by Nika Benedictova on Unsplash black cat on gray textile

Look, I’m not suggesting we outlaw pet costumes. God knows we have enough rules already in New Jersey. If your dog genuinely doesn’t mind wearing one, go for it.

But maybe the best Halloween treat we can give our pets is letting them be exactly what they are: dogs and cats who want to eat, sleep, play and be left alone when they feel like it.

No costume required.

Just sayin’.

New Jersey dogs get into the Halloween spirit Recently, I visited PetCenter in Old Bridge for their Halloween pet costume contest and had a howling good time! Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt