NJ finally gets inside Delaney Hall — but will ICE open every door?
🔍 NJ health inspectors are scheduled to inspect Delaney Hall on Sept. 4 after months of fighting for greater access.
🚪 It remains unclear whether inspectors will get full access to medical, housing, bathroom and other areas previously restricted.
⚡ Delaney Hall has become a flashpoint over ICE, with protests, arrests and sharply conflicting claims about conditions.
New Jersey health inspectors are expected to get another look inside the controversial Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark — but questions remain about how much they will actually be allowed to see.
A court filing obtained by New Jersey 101.5 reveals the state and the operator of Delaney Hall have been making progress in their legal fight over access to the facility.
“The parties have been making meaningful progress in the ongoing mediation in this matter, and they are planning to move forward with an interim inspection of the Delaney Hall facility on September 4, 2026,” according to the filing.
NJ inspectors have been denied full access before
The New Jersey Department of Health has previously been allowed into Delaney Hall, but inspectors were blocked from areas including the medical unit, sleeping quarters and bathing and toilet facilities. The state sued GEO Group, which operates the facility under contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, arguing state law gives health officials authority to conduct a full inspection.
Members of Congress have also complained about restrictions during oversight visits. During a June visit, Democratic lawmakers said they were prevented from speaking directly with detainees.
Wildly different accounts of conditions at Delaney Hall
A lack of access has fueled an increasingly bitter dispute over what conditions are actually like inside.
Democratic members of New Jersey's congressional delegation have reported hearing complaints about unsanitary conditions, poor-quality food and inadequate medical treatment. Sen. Andy Kim and Rep. Rob Menendez said detainees described poor water quality, inadequate medical treatment and “disgusting” food. Sen. Cory Booker has also called for Delaney Hall to be shut down.
The Trump administration strongly disputes those characterizations.
The Department of Homeland Security says detainees receive three meals a day, clean water and comprehensive medical care. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has argued ICE facilities have more medical personnel than most state prisons. Border czar Tom Homan has said ICE detention standards exceed those at state prisons, county jails and federal lockups.
Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew offered a similarly positive assessment after touring Delaney Hall, saying he saw clean facilities, doctors, nurses and dentists, recreational areas and food accommodations for medical and religious needs.
Delaney Hall becomes a political flashpoint
Delaney Hall has become ground zero for New Jersey's battle over the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies.
Protests outside the Newark facility have repeatedly drawn demonstrators and elected officials and, at times, resulted in clashes and arrests. Gov. Mikie Sherrill, Booker and other Democratic officials have called for Delaney Hall to be closed.
For now, however, the immediate focus shifts to Sept. 4 — and whether New Jersey health inspectors will finally be permitted to see everything they have been asking to see.
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