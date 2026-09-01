🔍 NJ health inspectors are scheduled to inspect Delaney Hall on Sept. 4 after months of fighting for greater access.

🚪 It remains unclear whether inspectors will get full access to medical, housing, bathroom and other areas previously restricted.

⚡ Delaney Hall has become a flashpoint over ICE, with protests, arrests and sharply conflicting claims about conditions.

New Jersey health inspectors are expected to get another look inside the controversial Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark — but questions remain about how much they will actually be allowed to see.

A court filing obtained by New Jersey 101.5 reveals the state and the operator of Delaney Hall have been making progress in their legal fight over access to the facility.

“The parties have been making meaningful progress in the ongoing mediation in this matter, and they are planning to move forward with an interim inspection of the Delaney Hall facility on September 4, 2026,” according to the filing.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 12: The silhouettes of detainees are seen at the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 12, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. People continue to gather at the immigration detention center in support of detainees who are now joined by women detainees who have announced their participation in the hunger and labor strike. The women are asking that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) release women who are under 21 and women with medical conditions and mothers. They are also demanding improved conditions inside the facility and for their immigration cases to proceed more quickly. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 12: The silhouettes of detainees are seen at the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 12, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. People continue to gather at the immigration detention center in support of detainees who are now joined by women detainees who have announced their participation in the hunger and labor strike. The women are asking that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) release women who are under 21 and women with medical conditions and mothers. They are also demanding improved conditions inside the facility and for their immigration cases to proceed more quickly. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NJ inspectors have been denied full access before

The New Jersey Department of Health has previously been allowed into Delaney Hall, but inspectors were blocked from areas including the medical unit, sleeping quarters and bathing and toilet facilities. The state sued GEO Group, which operates the facility under contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, arguing state law gives health officials authority to conduct a full inspection.

Members of Congress have also complained about restrictions during oversight visits. During a June visit, Democratic lawmakers said they were prevented from speaking directly with detainees.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 02: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks during a press conference in front of Delaney Hall on June 02, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor Baraka filed a lawsuit seeking to shut down the Delaney Hall immigration detention center following 10 days of clashes between protesters and law enforcement that resulted in injuries to demonstrators and journalists, as well as multiple arrests. The lawsuit comes after Baraka imposed an overnight curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. near the facility, which he said he hopes to lift in the coming days. Supporters have continued to rally outside the center on behalf of detainees participating in hunger and labor strikes to protest conditions inside the facility and the temporary suspension of family visitation rights. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 02: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks during a press conference in front of Delaney Hall on June 02, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor Baraka filed a lawsuit seeking to shut down the Delaney Hall immigration detention center following 10 days of clashes between protesters and law enforcement that resulted in injuries to demonstrators and journalists, as well as multiple arrests. The lawsuit comes after Baraka imposed an overnight curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. near the facility, which he said he hopes to lift in the coming days. Supporters have continued to rally outside the center on behalf of detainees participating in hunger and labor strikes to protest conditions inside the facility and the temporary suspension of family visitation rights. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Wildly different accounts of conditions at Delaney Hall

A lack of access has fueled an increasingly bitter dispute over what conditions are actually like inside.

Democratic members of New Jersey's congressional delegation have reported hearing complaints about unsanitary conditions, poor-quality food and inadequate medical treatment. Sen. Andy Kim and Rep. Rob Menendez said detainees described poor water quality, inadequate medical treatment and “disgusting” food. Sen. Cory Booker has also called for Delaney Hall to be shut down.

The Trump administration strongly disputes those characterizations.

The Department of Homeland Security says detainees receive three meals a day, clean water and comprehensive medical care. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has argued ICE facilities have more medical personnel than most state prisons. Border czar Tom Homan has said ICE detention standards exceed those at state prisons, county jails and federal lockups.

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew offered a similarly positive assessment after touring Delaney Hall, saying he saw clean facilities, doctors, nurses and dentists, recreational areas and food accommodations for medical and religious needs.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 04: Protesters gather outside the Delaney Hall Detention Facility , where ICE is housing detained immigrants, on August 4, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. The demand for a shutdown continues after El Salvadoran immigrant Edwin Lopez-Cornejo died on August 1st while in custody at the facility. He was the 22nd person to die in ICE custody this year. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 04: Protesters gather outside the Delaney Hall Detention Facility , where ICE is housing detained immigrants, on August 4, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. The demand for a shutdown continues after El Salvadoran immigrant Edwin Lopez-Cornejo died on August 1st while in custody at the facility. He was the 22nd person to die in ICE custody this year. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Delaney Hall becomes a political flashpoint

Delaney Hall has become ground zero for New Jersey's battle over the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies.

Protests outside the Newark facility have repeatedly drawn demonstrators and elected officials and, at times, resulted in clashes and arrests. Gov. Mikie Sherrill, Booker and other Democratic officials have called for Delaney Hall to be closed.

For now, however, the immediate focus shifts to Sept. 4 — and whether New Jersey health inspectors will finally be permitted to see everything they have been asking to see.

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

ICE arrests: 'Worst of the worst' in New Jersey These are recent arrests in New Jersey by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which labeled these immigrants as "the worst of the worst." Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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