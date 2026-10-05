The weather was perfect Saturday, the vibe was great, and for the most part for someone who had never been to the Asbury Park Zombie Walk I ate it up like the undead swallowing a frontal cortex.

For a newbie, I wasn’t sure what to expect for parking. I was concerned if getting there at 1:30 might be too late to find a space considering the Thriller dance was scheduled for 3:30 and the walk at 4:00.

If you’ve never been to Zombie Walk and part of your hesitation is parking, get over it. There will be plenty.

We parked right near Convention Hall with zero trouble. Just maybe not quite as close as to the boardwalk as this hearse got.

AP Zombie Walk 2026 (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media) AP Zombie Walk 2026 (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media)

If crowds make you nervous, yes it can get crowded. Especially when the zombies line up to dance on the boardwalk right in front of the doors to Asbury Park Convention Hall for the annual “Thriller” reenactment.

That was supposed to take place at 3:30 p.m. but it went off at 3:45 and unless you got there very early and staked out your spot it was admittedly hard to see.

Another thing I learned is this is all very informal with people standing and perching wherever or even on top of whatever they can to see, but lots of goodwill with no obnoxious jostling for position.

Oh and speaking of crowds? Yes, crowded. But not so crowded that you couldn’t find a table or seat at bars or restaurants right there on the boardwalk.

We went to three different ones in the course of the afternoon and yes it was busy but easy.

Now onto the zombies themselves, and some of what I learned about them.

I learned that not all zombies take themselves seriously, and some can have fun with current events.

AP Zombie Walk 2026 (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media) AP Zombie Walk 2026 (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media)

While other zombies keep the lifestyle as a family tradition.

AP Zombie Walk 2026 (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media) AP Zombie Walk 2026 (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media)

Then there are those who truly stay in character.

AP Zombie Walk 2026 (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media) AP Zombie Walk 2026 (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media)

Speaking of remaining in character, this particular zombie is my spirit zombie for her full, unwavering commitment.

I also learned that NJ101.5’s Mike Brant can keep a perfect zombie poker face. I’m not playing cards with this ghoul.

AP Zombie Walk 2026 (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media) AP Zombie Walk 2026 (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media)

Overall I learned as a Zombie Walk rookie that it’s less rigidly organized and more fun and loose than I thought it would be. But that’s a good thing.

It’s definitely an atmosphere of everyone feeling welcome whether you’re only there to watch, just doing a minimal blood smear to join the walk, or go full-throttle special effects makeup artistry. It’s a good time!

Keep scrolling through Mike Brant’s gallery to see many more excellent pics from the 2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk.