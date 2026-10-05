Well, here we go. That time of year where the weather starts getting cooler and nature starts preparing for the long winter ahead.

For some, like myself, it's a relief. For others, like most everyone else I know, rather it stay warm. But regardless to how we feel, it doesn't matter. Winter's coming whether we like it or not.

But you know who else doesn't like it? All those bugs and critters that try to get into your home. Yup, fall is a prime time for that for those insects to try to escape the cold and to look for any food crumbs they can find.

And in every household, there's that one person who's always responsible to catching the bugs. And yes, I'm one of them.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Be nice to the designated

It's crazy how much people get freaked out by all the different bugs that get into the house. Especially those sprickets, which is short for those rather large spider crickets.

As for flies? I've always found it fascinating how some of them manage to live indoors throughout the winter completely unnoticed. And when they finally do emerge, they're way larger in size and are very clunky at flying.

But overall, bugs in general aren't scary at all, so there's no reason to freak out. For me, the most annoying part is when you find them near the food in the kitchen.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

We're on the job

So to all my fellow bug catchers, good luck this fall. Those bugs are going to get into the house, and it's up to use to do something about it.

As for everyone else? Be kind to us. And remember, it's only a bug (except those stink bugs. They're awful).

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.