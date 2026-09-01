Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Car after being struck by a tire on Route 1 in South Brunswick Sun., August 30, 2026 (South Brunswick police) Car after being struck by a tire on Route 1 in South Brunswick Sun., August 30, 2026

🚨A tire came loose from a northbound car and crossed the Route 1 divider

🚨A 59-year-old Teaneck woman suffered serious injuries in the crash

🚨 Investigators have not determined why the tire came off the 19-year-old's car

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tire that came off a car heading north on Route 1 bounced over the concrete divider and smashed into a southbound vehicle's windshield Sunday night, seriously injuring the driver.

The rear driver's-side tire came loose near Sand Hill Road in South Brunswick around 7:15 p.m., sailed across the highway and into the car driven by a 59-year-old woman from Teaneck traveling in the left lane, according to acting Police Chief Jim Ryan. She suffered serious injuries and had to be cut out of her sedan.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center.

Ryan said an investigation has not determined how the tire came off the northbound car driven by a 19-year-old from East Windsor. He was issued a summons for failure to maintain a vehicle.

Bus after a crash at Newark Liberty International's Terminal B on the Departures Level 3 roadway Mon., Aug. 31, 2026 (RLS Metro Breaking News) Bus after a crash at Newark Liberty International's Terminal B on the Departures Level 3 roadway Mon., Aug. 31, 2026

🚨A bus carrying airport workers crashed into a concrete barrier early Monday

🚨Thirteen people were injured, including three reported to be seriously hurt

🚨A Terminal B departures lane remains closed until further notice

NEWARK — Thirteen people were injured onboard a bus carrying workers at Newark Liberty International Airport in a crash early Monday morning.

Three people on board were seriously injured, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

The full-size bus was traveling on the Terminal B Departures Level 3 roadway around 3 a.m. Video aired by NBC 4 New York shows the bus hit the corner of a concrete barrier, which went into the front right side of the bus and shattered the windshield. An image posted by RLS Metro Breaking News shows the bus is operated by Academy Bus.

The NTSB is sending a team to investigate this morning’s crash of an employee shuttle bus at Newark Liberty International. 13 people were injured including 3 seriously.

The bus has been towed from the scene, but the Terminal B Level 3 lane will be closed until further notice. All Terminal B departures should be dropped off at Level 2.

Billy C. Williams, at left, and Brenda Lee Williams were killed on March 9, 2023. (The Freitag Funeral Home) Billy C. Williams, at left, and Brenda Lee Williams were killed on March 9, 2023. (The Freitag Funeral Home)

⚖️ Craig Williams received two consecutive life sentences totaling 154 years for killing his parents.

🏠 He lived with their bodies for days before police discovered the murders.

🔪 Prosecutors said Williams tried to clean the murder weapon and destroy bloody evidence.

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Cumberland) — A New Jersey man who lived with his parents' bodies for days won't be eligible for parole until after the year 2150.

Craig P. Williams, 37, was sentenced in Superior Court in Cumberland County on Friday. He was handed two consecutive life sentences, which each carry a 75-year prison term, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. A conviction for hindering added another four years to his term, for a total sentence of 154 years.

The hefty sentence is for the brutal killing of his mother and father, and the attempted cover-up that followed.

In July, a county jury found Williams guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, three weapons offenses, third-degree evidence tampering, third-degree hindering, and fourth-degree obstruction.

The murders happened at the Williams family home on Tinton Drive in Hopewell Township.

State Police found the gruesome scene on March 13, 2023, after being called for a well-being check of Brenda Williams, 62, and Billy Williams Jr., 63. Other family members hadn't heard from them for several days.

Craig Williams, who lived at the home with his parents, answered the door for the troopers. He said that his mom and dad weren't home, according to prosecutors.

Maria CobonGuzman (inset), Police response to an incident at the Jackson NPGS grocery store Friday. August 28. 2026 (Ocean County Jail/The Lakewood Scoop) Maria CobonGuzman (inset), Police response to an incident at the Jackson NPGS grocery store Friday. August 28. 2026

☑️ICE has placed detainers on both women charged in the fatal Ocean County crash

☑️A 9-month-old boy died after a car struck his stroller outside a grocery store

☑️ICE did not disclose the women's immigration status or when it may take custody

JACKSON — ICE has placed detainers on both women charged in the death of a 9-month-old boy in the parking lot of an Ocean County grocery store.

Maria CobonGuzman, 20, of Trenton was behind the wheel of a Ford Fusion that struck a mother and the baby carriage with her son and 5-year-old daughter in the parking lot of the NPGS grocery store on West County Line Road on Friday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. The child later died at a hospital.

Despite knowing CobonGuzman had never been issued a driver's license in New Jersey or anywhere else, Ariadna Lazaroflores, 22, of Toms River lent her the sedan anyway. She is charged with knowingly engaging in conduct creating a substantial risk of death to another.

CobonGuzman is charged with manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle without ever having possessed or been issued a valid driver's license while involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash, and two counts of assault by auto.

CobonGuzman's Ocean County Jail record shows she was born in Guatemala and is a current citizen. Lazaroflores is also a current citizen of Mexico, which is her birthplace.

An immigration detainer is a request from ICE that asks a federal, state or local law enforcement agency, including jails, prisons or other confinement facilities, to hold an individual for up to 48 hours beyond the time they would ordinarily release them.

A former employee at Waterford Elementary School is accused of placing a hidden cellphone in a faculty restroom, police said. A former employee at Waterford Elementary School is accused of placing a hidden cellphone in a faculty restroom, police said.

🔴 Former Waterford school employee arrested in restroom recording case

📱 Police say a former employee placed a cellphone inside a faculty restroom at Waterford Elementary School in an attempt to secretly record people.

🏫 The school district said the employee was immediately fired and barred from school property after officials learned of the allegations.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP — A former employee in a Camden County school district has been arrested and charged with placing a cell phone inside a faculty restroom in an attempt to record individuals without their knowledge or consent.

The Waterford Township Police Department was notified about the incident at the Waterford Elementary School on Friday, August 14.

During their investigation, officers identified Skyler Moore, 20, of Clementon, as a suspect.

She was taken into custody and charged with two counts of third-degree invasion of privacy and one count of fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

A forensic examination of the cell phone did not reveal any content containing any students or juveniles, police said.

But in a letter, Waterford Township School District Superintendent, Dr. Michael Nolan said the allegations involved the unauthorized recording of employees of a third-party program provider in a restroom located in a district building.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

2026 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically) Friday, September 11, 2026 will mark the 25th anniversary of the tragic events in 2001 when planes struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. Most ceremonies are scheduled for 9/11 but some take place on other days. Please let us know about your event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

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