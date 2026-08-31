Brother Bruno Pizza serves up Instagram-famous Italian Rainbow Cookie Pizza
This might be one of the most ‘New Jersey’ things I’ve ever seen.
No, it’s not a high property tax bill.
It isn’t a pork roll, egg, and cheese on a bagel.
Nor is it even a beach badge attached to a piece of salt water taffy.
I’m talking about an Italian Rainbow Cookie Dessert Pizza that has gone viral.
Seriously, what could be more ‘Jersey’ than combining a traditional Italian dessert with a slice of pizza?
NJ pizza joint creates unique dessert pizzas
Made by Brother Bruno Pizza, the pizza (which you might have seen on NBC New York) is a signature 14-inch pie, stuffed with homemade funfetti cookie dough, then a layer of Nutella.
It’s topped off with their house-made cream cheese icing, crumbled Italian rainbow cookie, and a shower of rainbow sprinkles.
It’s a birthday, a celebration, and a slice of Jersey tradition all in one box — big enough to share, memorable enough that they’ll be talking about it long after the last bite.
Brother Bruno has been making creative pizza pies (including their indulgent dessert pizzas) since 1976.
They prepare their pies fresh and ship them to all 50 states.
Brother Bruno Pizza is located at 200 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ.
They are open during the following hours:
Monday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.