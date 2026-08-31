This might be one of the most ‘New Jersey’ things I’ve ever seen.

No, it’s not a high property tax bill.

It isn’t a pork roll, egg, and cheese on a bagel.

Nor is it even a beach badge attached to a piece of salt water taffy.

I’m talking about an Italian Rainbow Cookie Dessert Pizza that has gone viral.

Seriously, what could be more ‘Jersey’ than combining a traditional Italian dessert with a slice of pizza?

NJ pizza joint creates unique dessert pizzas

@brotherbrunopizzadeliandbagel via Instagram @brotherbrunopizzadeliandbagel via Instagram

Made by Brother Bruno Pizza, the pizza (which you might have seen on NBC New York) is a signature 14-inch pie, stuffed with homemade funfetti cookie dough, then a layer of Nutella.

It’s topped off with their house-made cream cheese icing, crumbled Italian rainbow cookie, and a shower of rainbow sprinkles.

It’s a birthday, a celebration, and a slice of Jersey tradition all in one box — big enough to share, memorable enough that they’ll be talking about it long after the last bite.

Brother Bruno has been making creative pizza pies (including their indulgent dessert pizzas) since 1976.

@brotherbrunopizzadeliandbagel via Instagram @brotherbrunopizzadeliandbagel via Instagram

They prepare their pies fresh and ship them to all 50 states.

Brother Bruno Pizza is located at 200 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ.

They are open during the following hours:

Monday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

@brotherbrunopizzadeliandbagel via Instagram @brotherbrunopizzadeliandbagel via Instagram

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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