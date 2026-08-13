You can probably already hear the engines revving! YES!! It's almost time to experience the thrill of Monster Jam in New Jersey. You can feel the excitement building, because Monster Jam is one of those shows that keeps you on the edge of your seat the entire time. And it will be here this weekend!
These trucks are enormous! I remember years ago getting an opportunity to sit behind the wheel of a monster truck during a station event leading up to Monster Jam. Just climbing up into that truck was a huge process; it was so incredibly high. Once I finally got inside, it was SO COOL. The wheels were massive.
Monster Jam is intense, LOUD, and so exciting. You can see these incredible trucks in action below, and you'll soon have the opportunity to watch them live!
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Monster Jam Rolls Into Prudential Center For Four Shows
Monster Jam brings "12,000-pound monster trucks and high-flying action to the arena."
Prudential Center Hosts Monster Jam This Weekend With Four Separate Shows
Monster Jam events will take place at the Prudential Center on Friday, August 14th at 7 pm, Saturday, August 15th at 12 pm and 6 pm and Sunday, August 16th at 1 p.m.
For ticketing and event information, visit Ticketmaster.com.
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