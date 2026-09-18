After serving Bergen County for 14 years, one beloved bakery unfortunately had to shut its doors in Sept., 2026.

Veriella’s Bakery in Carlstadt, NJ closed permanently

Veriella’s Bakery brought the warmth and tastes of Italy to New Jersey with classic Italian pastries and made-to-order espresso, among other favorites.

While the passion for authentic cuisine was what brought people to the shop, it was the genuine appreciation from the staff that brought people back for another pleasant experience.

Veriella's Bakery via Instagram Veriella's Bakery via Instagram

Gratitude was expressed in a post on the bakery’s social media:

Thank you for trusting us with your family celebrations. Thank you for supporting our family. Thank you for believing in our little bakery. And most of all, thank you for allowing us to be a small part of your lives.

The bakery was more than just a business to the owners, Danny and Lucia, “it was our life,” they wrote.

It was where we worked, laughed, celebrated, dreamed, and created countless memories with all of you.

While their last day of business was on Sept. 9, 2026, they still want to keep their loyal customers well-fed with sweet treats at their gatherings.

Veriella's Bakery via Instagram Veriella's Bakery via Instagram

They will still be offering cakes for special occasions. Those interested are encouraged to reach out anytime through email.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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