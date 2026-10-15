Let me start by saying this makes total sense, and I wish I could be this prepared and organized, but the thought of Christmas shopping this early is just not something I typically do. Although I am starting to think I should!

If you can spread out your spending over the months leading up to Christmas, you won't get hit with one huge bill all at once in December. Plus, you can actually enjoy the holiday season, spend time with your family, and do all the things you want to do instead of running from store to store at the last minute, all stressed out, trying to pick up last-minute presents.

Getting Ahead On Christmas Gifts, One Purchase At A Time

There's definitely something to be said for starting your holiday shopping NOW!

Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash

READ MORE: New Jersey’s favorite season revealed in new 2026 survey

Beat Holiday Stress, Shop Early

We were talking on the show this week about how a large percentage of New Jersey shoppers start early for the exact reasons I mentioned above, with October being a big month for getting a head start.

Here's what some of our listeners had to say, some already getting their Christmas shopping done, others just getting started, and some who aren't even thinking about it yet!

"I am finished Christmas shopping. Last delivery is coming today. I hate last-minute pressure."

"I don’t usually start until November, but I saw a great deal back in August so I had to buy it. Since then, I’ve bought a few things to go with it, and I have one of my sons done. NEVER been this early!"

"The thought of Christmas shopping now makes me want to pass out... I am terrible; I don't start shopping until a week or 2 before Christmas."

I'm feeling a little inspired to pick up a few things this weekend!

25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists If you celebrate Christmas, the next month of your life is likely going to be consumed with shopping for gifts, retrieving a tree, decorating the house, and going out on adventures to see elaborate light displays.

The one thing that you must have at the ready for all of these scenarios is Christmas music.

Since a lot of the songs you hear tend to get repetitive this time of year, why not pay homage to some of the great singers, bands, and musicians that make New Jersey's music history so rich. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

A Longwood Christmas 2025: A first look "A Longwood Christmas 2025" debuted on November 21, 2025. EJ took the trip out to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, to snap a few photos! Gallery Credit: Eric Johnson