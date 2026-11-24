Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

(Dave Cascone, Eric Wilsusen-Mayor of Jefferson Twp NJ via Facebook) New sinkholes Route 15 in New Jersey

🚧 Two more sinkholes opened Sunday a few dozen yards from the first one near Weldon Road, the mayor says.

❗ Crews filled the first sinkhole over the weekend, but tests found more voids beneath Route 15, the mayor says.

➡️ More geotechnical testing is expected Monday, and officials can't say when Route 15 North will reopen.

JEFFERSON — Two more sinkholes have opened in Jefferson, and more testing is expected Monday as commuters wait to learn how long Route 15 North and the Weldon Road Bridge will stay closed.

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Wilsusen announced two more sinkholes had opened up only a few dozen yards from the first. And tests have found more "voids" beneath Route 15, with more geotechnical testing expected Monday, the mayor said.

The first sinkhole opened Friday morning next to the Weldon Road Bridge over Route 15, according to Wilsusen. State Department of Transportation officials closed the bridge and the northbound lanes of the highway for emergency repairs amid fears the hole could impact the bridge's integrity.

Crews filled that sinkhole with large stones and concrete over the weekend, according to DOT officials. They said there's an abandoned mine in the area that could have caused the hole.

Wilsusen said he lives in Shawnee and fully understands the frustration of residents forced to add miles to their commutes.

"Our goal remains the same: Reopen Route 15 North and the Weldon Road Bridge as quickly as possible, but only when engineers determine it is safe to do so," Wilsusen said.

Masked Ice agent. (Getty images) Masked Ice agent. (Getty images)

⚖️ New Jersey asked a federal judge to dismiss the Trump administration’s challenge to its law restricting when officers can wear masks.

🏛️ The Justice Department argues New Jersey has no authority to dictate how federal agents, including ICE officers, do their jobs.

👮 New Jersey pointed to exceptions for undercover work, tactical operations and officers facing threats of retaliation.

New Jersey went to federal court in Camden Monday to defend a law that limits when law enforcement officers can cover their faces on duty. Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed the measure in March after growing criticism of ICE agents wearing masks during immigration operations. The law applies to law enforcement officers statewide, and the Trump administration argues that applying it to federal agents would unconstitutionally interfere with their duties.

New Jersey’s lawyers argued the challenge was premature because the state has yet to enforce the law or issue guidelines for officers. They also pointed to the law’s exceptions, which Judge Renée Marie Bumb pressed them to explain. New Jersey is asking Bumb to dismiss the federal lawsuit. It’s unclear when she will rule.

(L-R) Jennifer Paulus and John Schorb face illegal drug charges in Warren County (pburgsd.net, John Schorb via Facebook) Phillipsburg duo face drug charges -

⚠️ A Phillipsburg fifth-grade teacher and a second resident were arrested at a Mill Street home.

🔎 Investigators found suspected drugs, pills and residue in multiple locations throughout the residence.

🏫 The home is within walking distance of an elementary school, prompting school-zone charges.

A Warren County elementary school teacher was facing criminal charges for illegal drugs alongside a second local resident after the duo was busted at a Phillipsburg home.

Jennifer Paulus, a fifth grade English teacher in Phillipsburg, and John Schorb were arrested Friday afternoon.

Both 45-year-old Paulus and 44-year-old Schorb denied any knowledge of illegal drugs at the Mill Street residence where they were taken into custody, police said.

But a search by Phillipsburg and State Police turned up suspected illegal drugs and residue stashed around the entire home, investigators said in court records.

Among the places where suspected meth, prescription pills or drug residue were found was inside a tissue box and a plant in an upstairs bedroom, and residue and a bottle of suspected Alprazolam pills and anti-anxiety medication on a silver tray on a coffee table, according to investigators.

Paulus’ home is a six-minute walk to the public school that serves first and second graders, according to Google Maps, which is what makes it a “school zone” as outlined in the charges.

None of the accused illegal activity appears to have happened on school property or involved students, Warren County Prosecutor Jessica L. Cardone said on Friday.

Altaray Cunningham (Altaray Cunningham via Facebook) Altaray Cunningham

🚨An affidavit describes a brutal attack man at his South Brunswick home

🚨Police tracked the suspect to Woodbridge before a standoff in Franklin Township

🚨Kids witnessed the incident as police and counselors returned to the neighborhood

Court documents and witnesses paint a brutal picture of the beating death of a mental health worker at his home Friday night in a quiet South Brunswick neighborhood.

Jordan Williams, 28, came out of his home at the Royal Oaks Apartment complex and told neighbor Altaray Cunningham, 44, and his fiancée that he had "something for them," according to an affidavit in the case. Williams returned with what is described as a "stick/pole" and hit Cunningham "multiple times" in the arm, leg, head and face before fleeing the area.

Two separate law enforcement sources told New Jersey 101.5 it was one of the most "horrific" and "worst looking crime scene" they had seen in their careers.

Cunningham's fiancee told police that Williams had moved to the neighborhood a few months ago and was only known by his first name. She was also able to provide police with a photo of Williams and his vehicle.

According to Cunningham's Facebook account he was a mental health worker at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth and a graduate of Elizabeth High School where he was on the football team.

According to the affidavit, Williams left the apartment complex and headed to Woodbridge, where police found him lying down in the front seat of his Nissan Sentra on Green Hollow Drive in the Iselin section around 2 a.m.

When officers ordered him to exit the vehicle, he initially fumbled around before taking off and hitting a parked vehicle.

A pursuit led to Franklin Township, where Williams became involved in a standoff with Somerset County SWAT. He was taken into custody just before dawn.

Twelve Days of Jersey 2026 NJ101.5 listeners helped us make a rendition of 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' exclusively for the Garden State. Sing along this holiday season. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore and Jeff Deminski

Here is where “Real Housewives of New Jersey” from past seasons live For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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