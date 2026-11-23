Do we need people to pass a basic intelligence test before being allowed on social media?

Imagine owning a small pizza shop in South Jersey, minding your own business, making pies, paying your bills and trying to keep customers happy.

Then, out of nowhere, and you don't know why, strangers start trashing your food, accusing you of having mice and cockroaches, placing ridiculous fake orders and even threatening to kill your family.

And you haven't done a single thing wrong.

Photo by Nadya Spetnitskaya on Unsplash person making dough beside brown wooden rolling pin

Mistaken identity after viral video causes chaos

That's exactly what happened to Nick's Pizza and Pasta in Cinnaminson, which became the unintended victim of an online mob after people confused it with an entirely different restaurant with the same name more than an hour away in Manahawkin.

Apparently, the internet equivalent of pitchforks and torches doesn't require anyone to check an address first.

The whole mess started when Leone Mastrolia, who operates the Digital Doctor electronics repair business in Manahawkin, posted videos about a dispute with the owner of the Nick's Pizza located in the same shopping complex as his business.

His videos attracted enormous attention, and some of his followers decided to take matters into their own hands by attacking the restaurant online.

There was just one little problem. Some of them couldn't seem to figure out which Nick's Pizza they were supposed to be angry with.

Instead, the Cinnaminson restaurant got hammered with more than 60 ugly one-star reviews in a single day. Customers who had apparently never set foot inside were suddenly experts on its supposedly terrible food, expired ingredients and alleged rodent and insect infestations.

Because nothing says responsible consumer advocacy quite like making up stories about cockroaches in a restaurant you've never visited.

Then things got even uglier.

Photo by Taylor Grote on Unsplash woman talking on the phone

Abusive calls, threats from out-of-state

According to owner Nick Lubrano and his wife Sonia Scotto, employees started receiving abusive phone calls and death threats. One caller reportedly told them, "I'm gonna kill your family."

Seriously? A family running a pizza restaurant in Burlington County is getting death threats because basement-dwelling trolls on the internet couldn't distinguish between two businesses with the same name. My God.

There were also suspicious phone orders coming from out of state. Lubrano said one caller ordered eight large pepperoni pizzas using a California phone number.

Fortunately, someone stumbled across the videos, noticed the mix-up, tracked down the Cinnaminson owners and alerted them to what was happening.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash A close-up of us hundred dollar bills fanned out

Locals show up for Cinnaminson business owners

NJ.com reports that Mastrolia eventually drove to Cinnaminson, apologized personally and handed the owners $1,000 to distribute in free pizza. He also promoted their business and told his followers to stop leaving reviews for places they had never actually patronized.

The community also rallied around the restaurant, with longtime customers posting positive reviews and messages of support.

Nick's has been operating in Cinnaminson for 14 years. The family has actually been in the pizza business in the area since 1978.

Fourteen years of building a reputation, serving customers and trying to make an honest living.

All nearly derailed in a day by hateful idiots who couldn't be bothered to spend 10 seconds making sure they had the right restaurant.

We really need to start calling it anti-social media.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

This is one of NJ's best pizza joints Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy