I have made it abundantly clear: Thanksgiving is my favorite time, holiday, and day of the year. As you know from listening to my show for the past 30 years, I like to eat, and Thanksgiving is a high holy day in my book.

This year, 17 people will be gracing my Thanksgiving table, and I prepare for it like a general studying maneuvers before heading into battle.

Between the food, dietary restrictions, wine, drinks, desserts, appetizers, and proper football viewing, my goal is to provide an unforgettable experience rather than just another holiday meal.

To pull that off, I rely on my own "past statistics" to track what was a hit and what was a miss on my menu.

Photo by Frames For Your Heart on Unsplash green vegetable dish on brown ceramic bowl

Skip the cajun stuffing, add plant-based items

For example, not everyone enjoyed the Cajun stuffing I served one year, even alongside classic stuffing. As much as I love it, Cajun stuffing is officially off the menu. I also learned I don’t need to make quite so many mashed potatoes, nobody touched the cranberry sauce, and I need more plant-based options to satisfy my vegan guests.

On the bright side, my corn went fast and needed a bigger batch, and both my regular and jalapeño cornbreads were major crowd-pleasers.

Knowing what your guests actually enjoy, and how much they’ll eat, helps you satisfy everyone at the table without blowing your budget.

According to a new study by SolitaireStreak.com, my personal kitchen data lines up closely with the rest of New Jersey.

Here in the Garden State, a whopping 94% of residents surveyed love classic stuffing and mashed potatoes, while potato rolls ranked even higher at 95%.

On the flip side, New Jerseyans aren’t fans of goose, duck, tofu, or candied yams for Thanksgiving, and just like at my house, cranberry sauce ranked near the bottom.

With the economy taking a toll, 57% of Garden State residents are looking for budget-friendly meal options this year, choosing to scale back and focus on a great, classic Thanksgiving spread.

Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash group of people tossing wine glass

Just for the record, New Jersey residents average 2.2 drinks on Thanksgiving tied for seventh-most in the country, well above the national average of 1.8.

Clearly, the researchers haven’t met my family, because that number would be in the double digits!

Finally, for goodness' sake, leave politics off the menu. According to the survey, 55% of people dread the thought of politics coming up at the table.

Keep it light, keep it fun, and be thankful for the family and friends surrounding you.

That’s what truly makes Thanksgiving special, though good gravy certainly doesn’t hurt either!

Happy Thanksgiving!

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