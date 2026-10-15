I don’t know about you, but I’m full embracing the spooky season.

I love horror movies, even when I’ve seen them a dozen times. I embrace the crisp fall air, it’s even better when I’m enjoying it by a bonfire.

Not to mention, Pumpkin spice is almost always welcome in my food or drinks this time of year.

But the most important thing is that I love seeing how people decorate their homes for Halloween.

Photo by chris robert on Unsplash A skeleton sitting on the grass in front of a house

That’s why we brought back our annual photo contest as a way to let New Jerseyans show off their spooktacular decor.

It could be outside in the yard or in your home, the most important thing is that it’s your personal photo.

All you have to do is send in a photo of your Halloween decorations by Friday Oct. 23, 2026 for your chance to win a $50 stack of NJ Lottery Instant Games.

(If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER)

No cheating or I will haunt you.

Photo by Łukasz Nieścioruk on Unsplash lighted string lights wrapped on Jack-O'-Lantern

Don’t be shy if your set up isn’t super intricate — the winner will be chosen at random, so everyone who enters has the chance to win.

The winner will be chosen the week of Oct. 26, 2026 and then contacted by the Jersey Prize Team.

IMPORTANT: the photo you submit must be your own. Must be 18 years or older to enter the contest. Entering your picture gives us permission to include it in a future article on this site with proper credit given.

Send us your photo in the form below and good luck!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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