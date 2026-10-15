Where New Jersey shoppers can get a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 for under $39
Thanksgiving Meal Deal Hits New Jersey
This time of year moves fast, and if you're someone who's already looking ahead to Thanksgiving, it'll be here before you know it.
And if you're hosting this year, you're probably starting to think about everything you need to buy, and with grocery prices these days, putting together a Thanksgiving feast can get pretty expensive.
But there's a popular discount grocery store chain in New Jersey that's looking to help. If you're looking to purchase all the Thanksgiving classics, Aldi has you covered!
New Jersey Aldi Locations Offering Complete Turkey Dinner Deal
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Get this. Aldi's 2026 Thanksgiving Meal Deal feeds 10 people for less than $4 each. Now that's a great deal!
What's on the menu? All your Thanksgiving favorites. A 16-pound turkey, six sides like stuffing, sweet potatoes, and dinner rolls, along with pumpkin pie ingredients, all for under $39.
Aldi Keeps Thanksgiving Affordable For New Jersey Families
And one of the best parts is how convenient it is to shop at Aldi. You don't need coupons, a loyalty card, or a membership to take advantage of this deal. Just remember to bring a quarter for the shopping cart. Something I always forget to do!
There are nearly 70 Aldi locations throughout New Jersey, making it easy to find one near you. Click HERE to find the closest location and get ready to save on your Thanksgiving groceries this year!
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