🎄 Looking for the perfect Christmas tree? New Jersey has plenty of farms where you can cut your own or pick out a fresh-cut tree.

🌲 From hayrides and hot cocoa to Christmas villages and visits with Santa, some farms offer much more than just trees.

🚗 We've rounded up 21 Christmas tree farms and lots, with one destination in every New Jersey county.

Breathe in. Breathe out. Ahhh…what do you smell? It’s the scent that instantly makes it feel like it’s Christmas time in New Jersey.

I mean the smell of a fresh-cut Christmas tree. You know—that crisp, clean, woodsy smell, with the rich, earthy fragrance of fresh pine and sweet evergreen needles.

Jen Ursillo and son cut down their own Christmas tree at Keri's Tree Farm in Allentown, NJ, 2009 (Jen Ursillo) Jen Ursillo and son cut down their own Christmas tree at Keri's Tree Farm in Allentown, NJ, 2009 (Jen Ursillo)

Getting a fresh tree from a New Jersey farm or cutting it down yourself has been a holiday tradition and an experience the whole family can enjoy for years.

Spend a weekend afternoon wandering through rows of evergreens, picking out the perfect tree, maybe enjoying the festivities around the farm, all while sipping hot cocoa and munching on a sugar cookie.

While there are plenty of Christmas tree farms around New Jersey to find that perfect tree, we’ve compiled a list of the 21 of the best ones, broken down by county.

So, grab that axe, and get chopping.

Ponderosa Christmas Tree Farm (Google Street View) Ponderosa Christmas Tree Farm (Google Street View)

Atlantic County

111. S. Mannheim Avenue, Egg Harbor City

Open through Dec. 21

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This family-owned Christmas tree farm offers field-cut trees, shipped Fraser and Balsam Firs ranging from 4 to 18 ft, Norway Spruce B&B trees (balled and burlapped), holiday wreaths, garlands, grave blankets, and hand-painted local signs. All sustainably grown without synthetic pesticides.

Bergen County

1201 Main Street, River Edge

Open 7 days a week through December

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Established over 48 years ago, Northern Border Tree Farms is the largest provider of fresh Christmas trees, wreaths, grave covers, and other holiday greenery for the New Jersey/New York metro area.

Fresh-cut Christmas trees, such as Balsam and Fraser firs, are available ranging from small sizes up to 10 ft. plus.

Burlington County

194 Bordentown-Georgetown Road, Chesterfield

Open Thanksgiving, then Fri-Sun through Dec. 20

Thanksgiving: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weekends: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You don’t have to feel bad about cutting down a tree at Spruce Goose. The family farm strongly believes in conservation and stewardship, and they use the best practices to sustain and protect the natural environment.

That means they replant tree seedlings every spring to sustain a continued crop of trees. Did you know it takes them 8 to 10 years to grow a quality Christmas tree for its customers? They are trimmed at special times and monitored for pests.

Cut down your own trees, or choose a pre-cut Fraser fir in the barn. Visit the seasonal store and gift shop for wreaths, grave blankets, tree stands, and decorations.

Enjoy complimentary services like tree shaking, netting, twine, use of saws, and wagon rides in the field.

“Real Christmas trees are a renewable, sustainable, and recycled natural resource. Merry Christmas from our farm to your home.”

Camden County

100 E. Black Horse Pike, Audubon

Open Daily through Christmas Eve

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walt’s offers a large variety of Christmas trees to cut down, including Balsam Firs, Blue Spruce, Concolor, Douglas Firs, Fraser Firs, and Noble Firs from as little as two- to three-foot tabletop trees to as large as 14-footers.

“Our close relationships with tree farmers help ensure you get the highest quality trees at the best prices! In the past 40 years, we’ve helped thousands of families find their perfect tree each year, and we hope to help you find your perfect tree this year,” according to the farm’s website.

Littleworth Tree Farm, Cape May (Littleworth Tree Farm) Littleworth Tree Farm, Cape May (Littleworth Tree Farm)

Cape May County

1957 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine

Open Thursdays and Fridays in December from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and weekends through Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Littleworth Tree Farm is a choose-and-cut farm that provides fresh-cut Christmas trees. Bring the family and enjoy walking through the beauty of over 6,000 growing trees. There are lots of varieties to choose from, as well.

Visit the barn to select or order a freshly made wreath or grave blanket. Don’t forget your slate ornament and other decorations.

Cumberland County

1458 Main Street, Port Norris

New to the Christmas tree farm family this year is Crooked Row Farm. The 40 acre farm features 20 acres dedicated to choose and cut trees.

Join them for a soft opening on Nov. 27 thru Nov. 29.

Enjoy hay rides, Santa Claus on Nov. 28, a one-of-a-kind retail shop, drink vendors, various photo ops, and more. Both pre-cut and choose n cut trees will be available.

Essex County

54 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove

Open for the season: Saturday, Nov. 21. Then, open Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the holiday season

This is not your traditional choose-and-cut farm, but rather a retail tree lot in Essex County. But it’s family-owned with more than 40 years of experience.

Choose fresh-cut trees like Balsam and Fraser Firs, starting at $50. Enjoy complimentary fresh trunk cuts, free tree netting and tie-down assistance, handmade wreaths, local delivery for a small fee, and more.

Belly Acres Christmas Tree Farm (Belly Acres) Belly Acres Christmas Tree Farm (Belly Acres)

Gloucester County

665 Royal Avenue, Franklinville

Opening day: Saturday, Nov. 28. Then, open every Saturday and Sunday through December from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Any tree, any size is $60, which includes tax. Cash only.

Upon entering the field, follow the four “C”s.

Choose your perfect tree.

Cut your tree

Cash pay for your tree

Carry your tree

While the farm has saws. You’ll need to cut your own tree, which is part of the fun, right? It’s the driver’s responsibility, however, to secure the tree to their vehicle. So, be sure to bring ropes, cables, ratchet straps, chains, and whatever else you may need. Also, bring a blanket or a tarp to wrap your tree.

Hudson County

195 Grand Street, Jersey City

As you can imagine, Christmas tree farms are not sprawling in Hudson County, but if you want a great fresh-cut tree, head to Kevin’s Tree Lot.

It’s been a longstanding family-operated Christmas tree business in downtown JC since 2006, founded by resident Kevin Murray.

Kevin’s specializes in fresh-cut trees including Fraser, Douglas, and Balsam Firs.

Customers can select their own tree at the lot. Home delivery is available, and delivery includes tree setup. Customers can even arrange for their tree to be picked up after Christmas, which will then be recycled into mulch.

Martin Family Tree Farm (Google Street View) Martin Family Tree Farm (Google Street View)

Hunterdon County

68 Manners Road, Ringoes

This family-owned 50-acre Christmas tree farm operates on weekends from Black Friday through December 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Martin Family invites you to start your holiday season with a trip to their farm. Cut down a “Jersey Fresh” Christmas tree. With thousands of trees in all sizes to choose from, there’s one for everyone.

Enjoy hayrides to the tree fields, fire pits, hot cocoa, popcorn, and marshmallows. Don’t forget to pick up a wreath or garland.

Mercer County

1312 Old York Road, Robbinsville

Open Thanksgiving weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays in December from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays in December from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saws and wagons will be provided for you to cut down a tree. Baling and loading are free of charge. Enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and popcorn while browsing their handmade wreaths, garland, kissing balls, and more. Fresh baked goods are also available for purchase.

Middlesex County

155 Fresh Ponds Road, East Brunswick

Opens: Nov. 21 for the holiday season from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Giamarese. Choose and cut a fresh Christmas tree. Thousands are available for one great price of $99 from 6 to 16 feet. Trees under 6 feet are $17 a foot.

“There’s something truly magical about wandering through a field of Christmas trees, finding that special one, and bringing it home to decorate with twinkling lights, ornaments, and cherished family memories,” according to the farm.

Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm, Manalapan (Anne Ellen) Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm, Manalapan (Anne Ellen)

Monmouth County

114 Daum Road, Manalapan

Cut-your-own fields: Open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Village: Select nights through Dec. 30, starting at 5 p.m.

Nothing says Christmas like a visit to Anne Ellen’s. It’s an experience like no other in New Jersey. Cut your own Christmas tree. Explore three holiday shops and experience the Village at Anne Ellen’s, a walk-through Christmas light attraction.

There are acres and acres of choose-and-cut trees with varieties mixed throughout the fields. Cut your tree and bring it back to the main road. The farm’s team will pick it up and bring it back to the farm. Pay for your tree at the Red Barn. Fresh-cut trees are available for purchase if you don’t want to cut one down. It’s up to you.

Visit the Red Barn, Ornament Shop, and Donut Shop. Every year, the farm brings in thousands of new decorations like giant statues, one-of-a-kind ornaments, and more. Plus, fresh donuts, candy, and sweets daily.

After dark, the farm turns into a Christmas village with lit-up houses, Santa, things to do, food, and shops. Visit Santa’s house, the Gingerbread house, and so much more.

Don’t forget Santa’s 4-D Sleigh Ride—fly with Santa on this thrilling, immersive ride through the sky, and help him deliver gifts to kids around the world.

Morris County

4 Westfield Road, Mendham

Opening Day: Nov. 21, then open through the Christmas season daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bring your Christmas spirit to Hidden Pond Tree Farm to find your perfect Christmas tree. Cut your own tree from 5 ft to 9 ft. Pre-cut trees are available up to 14 ft.

Ride the Christmas train ($4 pp). Enjoy bonfires, hot chocolate, marshmallow roast, and snack bar.

All aboard The Santa Expedition (weekends through 12/23). This wintry nighttime train ride takes you to Santa’s secret outpost. Children can interact with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets for this exclusive 30 to 40 minute experience must be purchased online in advance.

Yuletide Christmas Tree Farm, New Egypt (Facebook) Yuletide Christmas Tree Farm, New Egypt (Facebook)

Ocean County

138 Evergreen Road, New Egypt

Open Nov. 27 through Dec. 23 daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With over 15,000 trees on the farm, and over 500 available to choose and cut this Christmas season, Yuletide is a great place to make family memories. Select your favorite tree from Canaan Firs, Blue Spruce, White Pine, Douglas Fir, and Norway Spruce.

To find the farm, just look for Frosty!

Passaic County

81 Otterhole Road, West Milford

This is a very unique organic Christmas tree farm because it’s ONLY OPEN the three days after Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bear Swamp Farm is a small choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm, owned and operated by the same family for over 60 years. The plantation is about nine acres, and the Christmas shop is in the 80-year-old log barn.

You can either cut your own tree or purchase a pre-cut one. The farm also sells handmade fresh garland, handmade wreaths, and bundles of fresh-cut boughs.

Choose and cut trees: $70 each.

Pre-cut trees: from $80 to $200

Garland: $25 for 20 feet

Wreaths: $35 to $45 each

The farm's owners also own Two Pond Farm, an organic farm one mile from Bear Swamp.

Salem County

127 Upper Neck Road, Pittsgrove

Open Nov. 19 to Dec. 18 (Sat and Sun only) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This sweet little farm in Salem County has the perfect Christmas tree for your home. Feel free to meander through the evergreens searching for that grand two-story tree or a narrow just-the-right-fit tree for that cozy room, all while sipping complimentary hot chocolate and munching on homemade cookies.

Fresh fragrant Christmas wreaths are also available for $20

There are 250 trees available including Fraser Fir, Canaan Fir, and Balsam Fir

Somerset County

Open for Christmas trees two days only: Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a small family-run, watershed-friendly Christmas tree farm and apiary. “We’re proud that our Christmas tree farm is still very much a “Mom & Pop” operation. We enjoy meeting people and assisting them with their special Christmas tree,” the farm wrote on its website.

All trees cost $65 no matter the size or species. The farm has many, including White Pine, Norway Spruce, Canaan Fir, Scotch Pine, and C

They will gladly cut, carry and help you secure your tree to your car once you pick out the perfect one.

Wolgast Tree Farm also has homemade grave blankets made with fresh evergreen boughs. The blankets are made at the beginning of Thanksgiving week using only their own farm-grown greens.

Fresh Jersey honey is also for sale!

Wintergreen Christmas Tree Farm (Wintergreen Christmas Tree Farm) Wintergreen Christmas Tree Farm (Wintergreen Christmas Tree Farm)

Sussex County

14 Gorney Road, Lafayette

The farm opens on Nov. 27 for the holiday season. Then, every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All trees are $80.

Wintergreen Christmas Tree Farm has been a farm of some sort since the 1700s. For many years it was a dairy farm. Then, in 1961, the farm was purchased by the Albeck family, who created the Christmas Tree Farm. Today, it’s owned by the Allison family.

The trees are planted on about 60 acres of the farm with more than 10,000 trees in production, ranging in size from seedlings to 8 feet.

Browse the picturesque farm and find the perfect tree for your home. Feel free to cut it down yourself.

Union County

228 West Grand Street, Elizabeth

Open 7 days a week 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mon-Fri, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Natalino’s Christmas Trees was created by college students looking to spread Christmas cheer.

“Going to a tree lot with our families and choosing the perfect Christmas tree is one of the most exciting parts of the holiday season,” according to the website.

Pickup and delivery of trees are both available in a variety of sizes and species.

Warren County

77 Jackson Valley Road, Washington Township

Open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. (except Black Friday), and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the holiday season

This is a third-generation family-run “choose-n-cut” Christmas tree farm, catering to families and the traditional use of real Christmas trees as the centerpiece of the holiday festivities.

Experience the fresh air and rows and rows of beautiful evergreens. There are plenty of varieties and sizes to choose from, in the heart of Warren County.

Jen Ursillo and son cut down their own Christmas tree at Keri's Tree Farm in Allentown, NJ, 2009 (Jen Ursillo) Jen Ursillo and son cut down their own Christmas tree at Keri's Tree Farm in Allentown, NJ, 2009 (Jen Ursillo)

Bonus Christmas Tree Farm

Monmouth County

848 New Canton - Stone Tavern Rd (Route 524), Allentown

Open Nov. 21 to Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

This is a family-owned and operated, third generation, 24-acre Christmas tree farm in Allentown. They sell choose-and-cut trees by the foot, balled trees, fresh pre-cut Fraser Fir and Noble Fir, wreaths, roping and seasonal greenery.

The Christmas Shop is so charming. It's like you stepped into the days of yore. Shop a unique selection of ornaments, artisan made crafts, wreaths, Maine balsam pillows, handmade brass bells, Byers' Choice Carolers, Fontanini Nativity sets from Italy and more.

They sell a wide selection of mixed bundled greens, holly, winterberry, white pine roping, and decorated and undecorated wreaths.

Santa at Keri's Tree Farm, Allentown, 2002 (Jen Ursillo) Santa at Keri's Tree Farm, Allentown, 2002 (Jen Ursillo)

Santa Claus is there on certain weekends. So be sure to dress up in your holiday best for a great photo op. Plus, hot drinks, and tasty treats are available.

So, grab the family, gloves, a thermos of hot chocolate, and definitely a camera, and get out there and find the perfect family Christmas tree.

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