⚠️ American Dream will host the first-ever Dandy’s World Gardenview Experience in October.

➡️ The Roblox game has drawn more than 6 billion visits since launching in 2024.

🔴 The pop-up runs Oct. 7 to Nov. 1 and will feature merchandise, activations and photo opportunities.

EAST RUTHERFORD — Just in time for pre-Halloween festivities, a new unique installation is bound to draw throngs of fans to American Dream.

The mega entertainment and retail spot in the Meadowlands, just off the New Jersey Turnpike, has announced a first-ever “Dandy’s World Gardenview Experience” will debut in October.

For those of us not in the know, that string of words doesn’t hit very hard — but for the tens of millions who play Dandy’s World on Roblox, it is a game changer.

The “multiplayer survival-horror game” was developed by BlushCrunch Studio. It can only be played on devices that support the Roblox platform — so computers, mobile devices and gaming consoles.

Dandys World Gardenview Experience American Dream - Courtesy American Dream Dandys World Gardenview Experience comes to American Dream in NJ

At American Dream from Oct. 7 to Nov. 1, Dandy’s World Gardenview Experience will be a pop-up store and fully interactive experience.

That means photo opportunities, activations and merchandise for eager fans.

I know how exciting the SpongeBob pop-up store was for my own family, in time for Christmas and the winter holidays.

George Chan, Getty Images George Chan, Getty Images

A Roblox game with a massive audience

How popular could such an independent game be?

“The survival game has a large and proven audience on Roblox, drawing over 6 billion visits from over 90 million unique visitors since launching in June 2024,” according to Scholastic Publishing.

Since it was “more than 90 million” people as of April - the number is likely around 100 million players in just over two years.

It’s no surprise that Scholastic was eager to partner with Dandy’s World for graphic novels and books, to grab young readers’ attention at their school book fairs.

The setting is a bit of urban exploring — players walk around in the “abandoned Gardenview Center.”

All the characters you can play as are called “Toons.” You try to avoid the nastier characters known as "Twisteds" while you complete tasks and collect items.

“American Dream has become one of the foremost centers for fandom experiences across pop culture, and we’re so excited to be partnering with such an iconic destination for the biggest Dandy’s World activation yet,” BlushCrunch Studio President Joe Jurbala said in a written release.

American Dream via Facebook indoor spots gallery - American Dream

Dandy’s World joins American Dream’s Halloween lineup

There’s also going to be an updated theme and merchandise closer to Halloween — so superfans might want to visit, twice.

Dandy’s World Gardenview Experience is billed as a centerpiece of the entertainment and retail complex’s “American Scream” calendar.

Among spooky and thrilling attractions for the Halloween season, there’s Rocky Horror Picture Show screening, trick-or-treating fo Both the Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Waterpark will be transformed with Halloween-themed décor.

For more, check out details here.

(Courtesy American Dream via Instagram) Dandys World Gardenview Experience American Dream - Courtesy American Dream via Instagram

It’s also a perfect prelude to the highly-anticipated arrival of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

Opening in 2027 will be the “world’s first permanent immersive restaurant experience” inspired by the mega-popular Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Five Nights was first launched as an “indie horror game” back in 2014. After wild success, the ScottGames franchise has been the basis for two hit movies.

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