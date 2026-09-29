⚠️ AC/DC’s MetLife Stadium show was delayed a week by a nor’easter.

➡️ Foo Fighters were added as special guests for the rescheduled concert.

🔴 MetLife Stadium donated 1,000 pounds of prepared food to a non-profit.

EAST RUTHERFORD — There is a double silver lining to the week-long, storm delay of AC/DC’s concert at MetLife Stadium.

As last weekend’s nor’easter was looming for New Jersey, the iconic band and their promoters pushed the open-air show at the football stadium in the Meadowlands.

AC/DC on the Power Up tour Aug. 1, 2026 in Las Vegas (Ethan Miller, Getty Images) - Angus Young L of AC DC performs with Chris Chaney on the Power Up tour August 1 2026 in Las VegasPhoto by Ethan Miller Getty Images

AC/DC gets Foo Fighters for rescheduled MetLife show

On Tuesday, fellow rock icons, Foo Fighters, were added to the makeup show, with tickets still available.

“AC/DC will be joined by Foo Fighters at MetLife Stadium on Friday, October 2, for the rescheduled POWER UP Tour date,” MetLife Stadium announced on its Facebook page.

Foo Fighters also confirmed their spot as very special guests, writing on Instagram, "Let there be rock, MetLife Stadium."

AC/DC broke the news before their Tuesday night concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Read More: Fans camp out for Foo Fighters concert tickets in Sayreville

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters at Rock in Rio Festival on Sept. 4, 2026 in Brazil (Buda Mendes, Getty Images) Foo Fighters join AC/DC at MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium turns canceled concert food into donation

Before the double-billing of rock, the other good thing to come of the unplanned delay was a massive food donation.

Once the show was rescheduled, MetLife Stadium had 1,000 pounds of prepped, fresh menu items up for grabs.

So they contacted the non-profit, Table to Table.

Table to Table picks up surplus food at no charge from North Jersey locations in several counties and delivers it for free to community organizations serving neighbors in need.

In this case, it was fresh sandwiches, wraps, salads and more, that were delivered to Union City at a local church.

“SPRINGING INTO ACTION! We’re so thankful @metlifestadium thought of us when they had 1,000 pounds of surplus food from a weather-cancelled @acdc concert at @metlifestadium Saturday,” Table to Table posted, sharing a reel of the prepped meals being wheeled down a concourse at the stadium.

“Our driver Jonathan and Chef Gilbert Gardner wheeled the fresh salads, sandwiches, wraps, and other freshly-prepared selections into one of our trucks" and the delivery was made to Iglesia Evangelica Pentacostal Church, the non-profit added.

The food donation highlights New Jersey’s food waste problem

"Over 1.2 million of our neighbors in NJ face food insecurity, while nearly 3 billion pounds of surplus food is produced each year in our state, much of which goes to waste," Table to Table said in a separate post observing "Food Waste Prevention Week," which surrounds the United Nations' "Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste."

Table to Table works with partners, including soup kitchens, homeless shelters and senior facilities, across Morris, Passaic, Essex, Hudson and Bergen Counties.

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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