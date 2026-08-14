Five Nights at Freddy’s game coming to life at American Dream
Now if a video game comes to life and becomes a restaurant, I can think of less creepy ones. Then again, that’s the whole point here.
It’s a real IYKYK. For those who don’t, Five Nights at Freddy’s is a horror video game where you work the night shift at a family pizza place staffed by animatronic characters that, of course, come to life and try to kill you.
Now a real-life Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza is coming to American Dream Mall in East Rutherford sometime next year. Yes they’ll have pizza. But it’s so much more than that.
This won't just be a themed restaurant with a few cardboard cutouts of characters. It's planned as a full immersive experience, complete with animatronic performances on a main stage, a Pirate's Cove featuring Foxy, plus games, food, and multiplayer horror attractions.
While I’m eating? Hmm, okay.
According to Deadline, this will be the world’s first permanent immersive restaurant experience tied to the FNaF franchise. It was developed in partnership with the game’s creator Scott Cawthon.
Now, I never played Five Nights at Freddy’s, but my kids have. More my speed would be when they were little and played Mario. I wouldn’t have been scared to dine around Princess Peach. Would a restaurant themed after Fortnite have been business savvier? That way customers themselves would have to build it.
But I digress.
American Dream’s creative manager and Freddy fan Atreyu Alcantar promises, “We’re not building a set that looks like Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, we’re building Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. This experience will immerse longtime fans in the world they’ve imagined for years.”
Again, it’s due next year. Dine if you dare.
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