Five Nights at Freddy’s game coming to life at American Dream

Now if a video game comes to life and becomes a restaurant, I can think of less creepy ones. Then again, that’s the whole point here.

It’s a real IYKYK. For those who don’t, Five Nights at Freddy’s is a horror video game where you work the night shift at a family pizza place staffed by animatronic characters that, of course, come to life and try to kill you.

Phillip Faraone, Getty Images Phillip Faraone, Getty Images

Now a real-life Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza is coming to American Dream Mall in East Rutherford sometime next year. Yes they’ll have pizza. But it’s so much more than that.

This won't just be a themed restaurant with a few cardboard cutouts of characters. It's planned as a full immersive experience, complete with animatronic performances on a main stage, a Pirate's Cove featuring Foxy, plus games, food, and multiplayer horror attractions.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images

While I’m eating? Hmm, okay.

According to Deadline, this will be the world’s first permanent immersive restaurant experience tied to the FNaF franchise. It was developed in partnership with the game’s creator Scott Cawthon.

Now, I never played Five Nights at Freddy’s, but my kids have. More my speed would be when they were little and played Mario. I wouldn’t have been scared to dine around Princess Peach. Would a restaurant themed after Fortnite have been business savvier? That way customers themselves would have to build it.

Angela Papuga, Getty Images Angela Papuga, Getty Images

But I digress.

American Dream’s creative manager and Freddy fan Atreyu Alcantar promises, “We’re not building a set that looks like Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, we’re building Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. This experience will immerse longtime fans in the world they’ve imagined for years.”

Again, it’s due next year. Dine if you dare.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Red Bank last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt