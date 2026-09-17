✅A new group says firsthand witnesses to events cited in allegations were never interviewed

✅Felicia Simmons says she helped organize one event attended by Caldwell

✅The Sherrill administration has not publicly confirmed details of the investigation

A group has formed to defend Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell from allegations made in a letter that he brought “uninvited female guests” to events — and members say investigators never contacted people who were actually there.

Several people who attended the 2026 Whitesboro Black History Gala have come together to form a group called “Let the People There Be Heard.” They say firsthand accounts from people who organized or attended events referenced in the allegations should be considered before conclusions are reached.

Felicia Simmons, a former member of the Asbury Park Board of Education, is one of those people.

Simmons helped organize Caldwell’s appearance at the Whitesboro gala and told Eric Scott on Thursday’s Jersey Thing that she has not been contacted by former New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino or anyone from the Sherrill administration.

Post for the Whitesboro Black HIstory Gala (whitesboronj via Instagram) Post for the Whitesboro Black HIstory Gala

Caldwell denies allegations in letter to state

Caldwell is reportedly under investigation over allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women and possible ethics violations, including purported offers of state jobs.

According to the business news website BINJE, the state’s Chief Ethics Officer sent Caldwell a copy of a letter accusing him of inappropriate behavior at an event, including giving business cards to women for “inappropriate reasons.”

Caldwell has denied the allegations, calling them “categorically untrue” and saying someone is trying to slander his character with accusations.

“I take these allegations extremely seriously,” he wrote. “Throughout my entire professional life, I have worked to serve others with integrity, discipline, scholarship, faith, and respect for all people.”

An email sent by the Governor’s Office on April 17 with the schedules of Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Caldwell confirms his attendance at Cape May Convention Hall.

ALSO READ: Caldwell scandal traps Sherrill in NJ

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell (L) and Gov. Mikie Sherrill at a World Cup match at MetLife Stadium (@LtGovCaldwellNJ ) Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell (L) and Gov. Mikie Sherrill at a World Cup match at MetLife Stadium

Event organizer says investigators never contacted her

Simmons said she coordinated Caldwell’s visit with his office and State Police, who provided protection to the lieutenant governor.

She said she knew from planning similar events that Caldwell would likely not be coming alone and planned a half-table for him. He did not bring enough people to fill the table.

“We enjoyed his speech on economic and development and community-based was really wonderful, and everybody in attendance was honored to have him,” Simmons said.

The new group says people with firsthand knowledge of events referenced in the allegations should be interviewed before investigators reach conclusions. The group has identified several people it says had direct knowledge of the events.

Simmons said she became concerned about the issue after learning that investigators had contacted others connected to the allegations but had not contacted organizers of the events.

“If you're going to tarnish someone you have to make sure that it is credible and valid. You have to make sure that you stand on facts because even if it comes out that nothing in inappropriate ever happens or when right it comes out. Once you put it out there, you can never rescind it,” Simmons told Scott.

Simmons backs Caldwell but wants a fair process

Simmons said she does not believe speculation that Sherrill is trying to embarrass Caldwell into leaving. She called him one of the best choices Sherrill made to join her administration. She is confident the investigation is being conducted by experienced people but said she would like to know more about the process and protocols.

“It has to be level hands. That's what justice is. It's a level scale. And if we do not stick to a standard of a level scale, we'll have what we have now-a just man under fire,” Simmons said.

“I believe that Dale is a righteous, God-fearing person who believes in the power of America. The power of United States, and he has pride in it, and he has pride in New Jersey. He could have went anywhere, but he chose to stay here, and I think that is important.”

Sherrill has not confirmed Caldwell investigation

Sherrill has not officially acknowledged an investigation specifically into Caldwell.

The governor has said complaints involving members of her administration are taken seriously while also emphasizing that people who are accused have a right to a fair investigation.

Caldwell has denied wrongdoing and remains in office while the investigation continues.

For the people who organized and attended the events now being discussed, however, the question is whether their firsthand accounts will be part of the final review.

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